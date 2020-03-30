Former Maryland basketball players Makhi and Makhel Mitchell commit to Rhode Island

Freshman twins Makhel and Makhi Mitchell, who left the Maryland men’s basketball team in December, have committed to play at Rhode Island, both announced Monday.
The Terps and the 6-foot-10 power forwards from Washington announced in a joint statement Dec. 27 that the Mitchells were putting their names into the NCAA transfer portal and were no longer a part of the team. Maryland, which went on to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, had lost two straight games to Penn State and Seton Hall before the move.
“Ultimately, I feel that it’s the best thing for them and it’s the best thing for our program,” coach Mark Turgeon said at practice after the announcement. “You get to know people and they’re part of your team, you just wish them the best moving forward. Just feel it was the best decision on that. I’ll leave it at that.”
Makhi Mitchell had played in 12 games, starting five. He averaged 9.2 minutes a game and 3.0 points and 3.3 rebounds. Makhel Mitchell played in 10 games, all as a reserve. He averaged 6.7 minutes a game and 1.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. Both were recruited by former Maryland assistant Kevin Broadus, now the coach at Morgan State.
Rhode Island finished 21-9 and 13-5 in the Atlantic 10 this past season, its second under coach David Cox. The Rams are only expected to return two starters in the 2020-21 season.
“Big decision and it’s been made,” Makhi wrote on Instagram on Monday.