From Tyrrell Pigrome’s injury and more problems at quarterback to another bad performance by the defense to how Mike Locksley should play out the remaining four games, here are three takeaways from the Maryland football team’s 52-10 defeat Saturday at No. 17 Minnesota
You have to feel bad for Piggy — and Locksley.
No matter what you think of the redshirt junior’s shortcomings as a Big Ten-caliber quarterback, the sight of him being helped off the field Saturday with an apparent left knee injury was painful to watch.
Pigrome worked hard to rehabilitate after tearing the ACL in his right knee as a sophomore two years ago, then was forced to spend much of last season as a backup to Kasim Hill until the then-redshirt freshman suffered his second torn ACL in as many years and later transferred to Tennessee.
Pigrome nearly beat out graduate transfer Josh Jackson for the starting job this past summer, got his chance when Jackson sprained his ankle three weeks ago at Rutgers and struggled with his accuracy and decision-making in losses to Purdue and Indiana.
On Saturday, Pigrome watched two passes — one on the money and the other slightly off-target — bounce off the hands of sophomore receiver Dontay Demus Jr. Both were intercepted, with one returned 30 yards to set up a touchdown and the other returned 72 yards for a score.
Then Pigrome hit Demus for a short gain, got hit himself and stayed down. Locksley said after the game that Pigrome probably has a hyper-extended knee, which might end another season for one of the most respected players on the team.
After coming into the season thinking there was more talent in the quarterback room than in any season he had worked at Maryland since Shaun Hill and Scott McBrien played in 2001, Locksley has very few options left to elicit much confidence of a turnaround.
Jackson looked shaky in his return, missed badly on his two pass attempts and was pulled quickly. Third-string quarterback Tyler DeSue had some good moments —including the touch he showed on the 59-yard touchdown pass to Tayon Fleet-Davis — but he wound up completing only four of 12 passes for 88 yards.
There’s been no mention of using true freshman Lance LeGendre, who showed his running ability in garbage time against Howard but hasn’t been on the field since. Given the state of Maryland’s offensive line, which has had trouble protecting quarterbacks all season, it’s unlikely the prized recruit plays again this season.
A lack of pressure by Maryland’s defensive line gives the linebackers and secondary virtually no chance.
It didn’t matter that Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, who came into the game leading the Big Ten in pass efficiency, wasn’t as efficient as he’d been in his team’s first seven games or as accurate as the other quarterbacks the Terps have faced recently.
The running game, led by senior Rodney Smith, as well as P.J. Fleck’s creative play-calling, were more than enough for the Golden Gophers to rack up 498 total yards — 321 of them on the ground — against a defense that had trouble bringing Smith to the ground or putting a hand on Morgan.
Maryland’s inability to generate any kind of pass rush gave Morgan enough time to either find receivers or get out of the pocket himself and convert a couple of third downs into first downs with his legs.
With the exceptions of their performances against Syracuse and Rutgers, which both have horrible offensive lines, the Terps have struggled all season to pressure the quarterback.
It’s not going to get any better. Mainly because of his receivers, Michigan’s Shea Patterson might finally be able to put up big numbers next week at Maryland Stadium. After that, the Terps will have to face Ohio State’s Justin Fields and perhaps Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, who might be back in the starting lineup by the time the Cornhuskers visit College Park on Nov. 23.
All of them are more mobile than any of the quarterbacks Maryland has made look like Heisman Trophy candidates, such as Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey and Purdue redshirt freshman Jack Plummer.
Defensive coordinator Jon Hoke mixed things up nicely against Indiana by moving senior safety Antoine Brooks Jr. closer to the line of scrimmage, but Minnesota adjusted and forced Brooks, one of the surest tacklers in the Big Ten and perhaps in the country, to play a little deeper and more in space, thus negating his effectiveness.
Hoke is in a tough position, with not much to work with on the pass-rushing front aside from transfer linebackers Shaq Smith and Keandre Jones. Smith hasn’t made as big of an impact as Hoke and Locksley had hoped for after coming from Clemson, at least in his productivity on the field. Jones leads the Terps in sacks, but it seems as if teams have been able to overpower him recently.
Should Locksley start playing for next year and beyond?
Injuries forced Locksley into something of a youth movement early in the season, as Maryland started three redshirt freshmen offensive linemen at Rutgers and used a bunch of other young players in the secondary when Marcus Lewis sat out a game with an injury and Tino Ellis was lost for the season with what was described as an upper-body injury.
Now, with Pigrome’s season in jeopardy and Jackson’s confidence apparently shaken after being forced to throw too many passes with defenders in his face, it appears that DeSue could wind up starting against the Wolverines on Saturday based on Locksley’s comments about playing a quarterback who can both run and throw.
While not officially eliminated from bowl eligibility, Maryland seems to be headed for a 3-9 season. Though that is not totally unexpected given the injuries the Terps have suffered and the schedule they have played, it seems light years removed from the excitement and hype that was generated from the 2-0 start. Do you remember when Locksley’s team was nationally ranked going to face Temple?
Locksley might not have a choice but to start true freshman safety Nick Cross, and the former DeMatha star has made enough plays to give Hoke some hope for next year on the back end of Maryland’s defense when Brooks is gone. The dilemma is on the offensive line, where players such as fifth-year senior Ellis McKennie have done their best by showing heart and versatility, but are at times overmatched physically, as McKennie was Saturday.
The problem up front is not McKennie, but the fact that players such as junior Johnny Jordan and redshirt sophomore Marcus Minor have not progressed as much as their high school resumes and early college performances suggested, in part because of injuries. Jordan was replaced at center in the starting lineup by McKennie against the Gophers.
As bad as it’s been the past few weeks against teams that Maryland seemed to have a legitimate shot to beat — in particular Indiana and Purdue — it’s about to get downright ugly against Michigan, which appears to have found some mojo with a 45-14 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night, and Ohio State, which will win by as many as first-year coach Ryan Day feels is enough.
No. 14 Michigan@Maryland
Saturday, noon
TV: Chs. 2, 7
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM