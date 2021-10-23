Minnesota runs over Maryland football, 34-16, handing the Terps their third straight loss

When Maryland football faced Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, it didn’t resemble last year’s high-scoring overtime thriller that featured late-game heroics by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Instead, the Golden Gophers used their enormous offensive line to pave the way for 326 rushing yards in a 34-16 win over the Terps at Huntington Bank Stadium, handing Maryland its third straight loss.
Although the Terps (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) entered Saturday two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, they didn’t appear to play with a sense of urgency. Maryland’s defense constantly missed tackles, as Minnesota ran all over the field even without its top two running backs, Mohamed Ibrahim and Treyson Potts, who are sidelined with season-ending injuries.
With the game tied at 3 during the closing seconds of the first quarter, Golden Gophers running back Ky Thomas raced down the field for a 38-yard gain. Minnesota running back Mar’Keise Irving then opened the second quarter with a 21-yard run before backup quarterback Cole Kramer scored on a 2-yard run to take a 10-3 lead.
Kramer was one of four Minnesota players to record a rushing touchdown, as the Golden Gophers averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
After Tagovailoa fumbled on the Terps’ opening possession, Minnesota forced a three-and-out on their next drive. With the Golden Gophers driving deep into Maryland territory, senior defensive lineman Ami Finau was called for a personal foul, which gave Minnesota a first-and-10 at the Terps’ 16-yard line. Two plays later, Thomas — who finished the game with a team-high 139 yards on 21 carries — ran 10 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-3.
With under five minutes to go in the second quarter, Tagovailoa tried to jolt Maryland’s offense with a 43-yard pass to wide receiver Marcus Fleming to put the Terps at Minnesota’s 25-yard line.
On a critical third-and-3, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8 carries for 21 yards) ran up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-10 with 4:05 remaining in the first half.
Despite the home team leading by a touchdown, the sound of boos echoed throughout Huntington Bank Stadium during the closing seconds of the first half. With Minnesota facing a third-and-11 at Maryland’s 20-yard line, the Golden Gophers elected to spike the ball instead of taking a shot towards the end zone. The boos grew louder when Minnesota’s 38-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by sophomore defensive back Tarheeb Still, keeping the game 17-10 at halftime.
Minnesota (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) bounced back from that missed opportunity during the first drive of the third quarter. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (8-for-12 for 125 yards) threw a 35-yard pass to receiver Mike Brown-Stephens before running back Bryce Williams scored on a 2-yard run to give the Golden Gophers a 24-10 lead with 9:18 left in the third quarter.
With 7:29 left in the third quarter, Maryland’s last opportunity to get back into the game came down to a fourth-and-1. Tagovailoa rolled to the right before throwing to junior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who dropped the pass.
Minnesota then drove down the field before Irving (15 carries for 105 yards) delivered the dagger by rushing 9 yards for a touchdown that gave the Golden Gophers a 31-10 advantage.
Even after a week off, Maryland’s penalty issues continued. In the first half, the Terps were called for six penalties for 65 yards, and finished the game with eight penalties for 79 yards.
The Terps’ best offensive drive of the afternoon came late in the fourth quarter, when they marched 91 yards on 12 plays. Tagovailoa threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Marcus Fleming, who made a one-handed grab. Maryland, however, failed to convert the 2-point conversion.
Tagovailoa finished the game 17-for-27 with 189 yards and a touchdown, just the second time this season he’s been held under 200 passing yards.
Saturday’s loss was a missed opportunity, as Maryland’s quest for six wins to qualify for a bowl game gets even tougher. After next week’s homecoming game against Indiana, the Terps will face No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan before concluding the season against Rutgers. After beating Illinois, 20-17, in its Big Ten opener, Maryland has been outscored 151-47 in conference play.
This story will be updated.
