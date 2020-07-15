Four-star Indiana guard Mila Reynolds commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Four-star guard Mila Reynolds announced her commitment to Maryland on Wednesday, giving the Terps women’s basketball team its first recruit in the Class of 2022.
“My love for God, family and ball have led me to the decision to commit to the University of Maryland to pursue opportunities beyond what I can imagine,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to Coach Brenda Frese and the UM women’s basketball staff!”
Reynolds, ranked the No. 41 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, is a 6-foot-2 guard from Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana. Reynolds, who also competes for Michigan Crossover in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, chose Maryland over offers from West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Yale, Penn and others.
Reynolds averaged 19.8 points per game as a sophomore and ranks 10th in Washington program history with 947 career points. Former Notre Dame star and four-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith is No. 1 with 2,790. Reynolds averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game as a freshman in 2019.
Reynolds’ sister Amiyah, a Class of 2023 prospect, also plays for Washington High, and youngest sister Kira is a 2025 prospect. Their father, Steven Reynolds Jr., coaches the Washington High girls basketball team.
Maryland landed a commitment from 2021 five-star guard Shyanne Sellers in April, and will welcome five-star wing Angel Reese (St. Frances) to the team this season.