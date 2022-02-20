No. 13 Maryland’s grip on Big Ten women’s basketball title loosens after 71-59 loss at No. 9 Michigan

For only the second time in eight years, the road to the Big Ten women’s basketball regular-season championship will not travel through Maryland.
The No. 13 Terps could not shoot, could not rebound, and could not contain Naz Hillmon, who powered No. 9 Michigan to a 71-59 victory Sunday evening before an announced 6,394 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The loss not only dropped Maryland to 20-7 overall and 12-4 in the conference and ended an eight-game winning streak, but it also put the program on the outside track in the race for the league title. The program has won either outright or a share of three consecutive Big Ten regular-season championships and six in seven years since joining the conference in 2014.
With a 21-4 record and a 12-3 mark in the league, the Wolverines can clinch their first Big Ten title by defeating Michigan State on Thursday and No. 22 Iowa on Sunday. And with a 69-49 rout of the Terps in College Park on Jan. 16, they swept Maryland for the first time in program history.
The Terps will wrap up the regular season against No. 5 Indiana (19-5, 11-3) on Friday at 8 p.m. at Xfinity Center in College Park in a game that could determine the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. But graduate student power forward Chloe Bibby understood what was lost after Sunday’s setback.
“Not going to lie, a little bit disappointed about that,” she said. “But we still have one more game left, and we’ve still got the Big Ten tournament and the NCAAs after that. So as disappointing as it is, I think we can learn from this and everything that we’ve gone through this season and playing the competitive teams that we have.”
Bibby led Maryland with 15 points and three rebounds, freshman shooting guard Shyanne Sellers racked up 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and junior shooting guard Diamond Miller finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
But an offense that had averaged 77.0 points on 43.9% shooting (224-of-510) during the eight-game run disappeared Sunday. The unit was held 18 points below that average and shot just 33.3% (21-of-63) against Michigan.
Sellers acknowledged that the players could have employed skip passes to open up the Wolverines defense. But she also noted that she and her teammates failed to connect on many chances.
“We were getting good looks, and we were getting open shots. They just weren’t falling,” she said. “So we started attacking in the second half, and I think we started attacking a little bit too much, and we didn’t kick the ball out. But it is what it is. We just didn’t hit shots today.”
The Terps sorely could have used sophomore power forward Angel Reese, their leading scorer (18.0 points per game) and rebounder (10.7). The Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate took a seat on the bench after picking up her third foul with 6:53 left in the third quarter and eventually fouled out with 2:53 left in regulation with just as many turnovers (six) as points and only five rebounds.
Coach Brenda Frese noted that Reese had been tasked with guarding Hillmon, a first-team All-American and senior power forward who finished with game highs in points (29) and rebounds (11) after scoring only nine points in the teams’ first meeting.
“Tough night for her, which impacted us,” Frese said of Reese. “She’s going against an All-American in Naz Hillmon, and Naz is a senior and has that experience and was able to use her length and physicality on her all night long. Just a tough night that I know she’ll learn and grow from.”
Reese’s absence was especially felt on the glass. Maryland was outrebounded 45-27, which the Wolverines used to outscore the Terps, 36-26, in the paint. It mirrored that first game when Michigan won the battle of the boards, 38-23.
“Disappointed obviously in our rebounding,” Frese said. “That was an area that we really wanted to improve on and didn’t move the needle in that area.”
Maryland scored 19 points off of the Wolverines’ 22 turnovers. But Michigan converted 18-of-26 free throws compared to 12-of-19 for the Terps to negate any disadvantage.
Maryland did welcome back starting junior point guard Ashley Owusu, who had missed the past four games after spraining her right ankle in the first quarter of a 67-62 win at Michigan State on Feb. 3. But Owusu (two points and three assists) missed all three of her shots from the floor, including a wide-open layup with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“I could tell that her foot is still really sore,” Frese said. “She’s playing through some pain. She doesn’t quite have the lift. It was an uncharacteristic layup that she missed that late in the game that normally a healthy Ashley is going to make. So it’s just getting her back with timing and rhythm and being able to have these games to get her ready for the postseason.”
NO. 5 INDIANA@NO. 13 MARYLAND
Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM