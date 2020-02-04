No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball routs Michigan State, 94-53, for seventh straight win

Ashley Owusu scored 22 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help the No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball team rout visiting Michigan State, 94-53, on Monday night in College Park.
Kaila Charles, who was earlier Monday named one of 20 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the top college player, added 17 points for the Terps (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten), who won their seventh straight game.
Maryland jumped out to a 24-14 lead after the first quarter and extended it with a 15-0 run in the second quarter for a 45-20 lead as Michigan State went five-plus minutes without a point. Maryland opened the third with 20 points in the first five minutes for a 39-point lead.
Nia Clouden (St. Frances) scored a team-high 17 points for Michigan State (11-11, 4-7). Taryn McCutcheon, No. 24 on MSU’s career scoring list, went to the floor holding her left ankle and was helped off with 3:58 remaining in the third.
Maryland will play No. 18 Indiana (18-5, 8-3) on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Bloomington.
Howard 64, Coppin State 52: Chance Graham scored a game-high 19 points and 15 rebounds, but the visiting Eagles (0-21, 0-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) fell to the Bison.
Graham has nine double doubles this season and 41 in her career. Her 1,098 career rebounds rank eighth all-time in MEAC history, passing Howard’s Andrea Gardner and Delaware State’s Karen Johnson.
Aliyah Lawson added 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals for Coppin, which hosts North Carolina Central on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Delaware State 72, UMES 58: Lyric Turner scored 20 points to help the host Hornets (9-11, 5-2 MEAC) over the the Hawks (4-16, 1-6).
Amanda Carney scored 10 points in 16 minutes off the bench and Adrienne Jones added nine for UMES, which plays at Morgan State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Sacred Heart 58: Rebecca Lee scored 16 points and Michaela Harrison added 14 to help the visiting Mountaineers (12-9, 7-2 Northeast Conference) beat the Pioneers (8-13, 5-5).
Kendall Bresee added 11 points for the Mount, which is off to its best start in conference play in two decades. Mount St. Mary’s travels to St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Men
Coppin State 64, Howard 56: Koby Thomas scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as the visiting Eagles (7-17, 3-6 MEAC) beat the Bison (2-22, 0-9).
Brendan Medley-Bacon had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Andrew Robinson scored 12 points and Dejuan Clayton added 10 for Coppin, which hosts North Carolina Central on Saturday at 4 p.m.
UMES 68, Delaware State 66: Gabriel Gyamfi grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 11 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 13 seconds left, and the visiting Hawks (3-19, 2-5 MEAC) ended a five-game skid with a win over the Hornets (3-18, 2-5).
Gyamfi's free throw put the Hawks up 67-66, AJ Cheeseman made one of two from the line for the final score and Delaware State's John Crosby missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Cheeseman scored 13 points and Canaan Bartley added 10 for the Hawks, who host Morgan State on Saturday at 4 p.m.