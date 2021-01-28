No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball rebounds from rare Big Ten loss to crush Michigan State, 92-52

Benzan — the only Terp in program history to average 50% field-goal shooting, 50% 3-point shooting and 90% free throw-shooting — and Bibby provided the energy on the defensive end to help force five Michigan State turnovers in three minutes to facilitate a 17-0 run for the gold-clad hosts. In fact, the Spartans (9-3, 4-3) eked in just one basket over half the quarter, powerless to carve through the Terps defense as more and more space widened between them. At its peak, Maryland outscored its guests 21-2 and shot for 55.8% in the quarter after its quiet start.