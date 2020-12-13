Maryland football to host Michigan State on Saturday night, Big Ten announces

The Maryland football team will host Michigan State on Saturday night, the Big Ten announced Sunday.
As part of what the conference is calling “Champions Week,” highlighted by the Big Ten title game between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 14 Northwestern, each school will play one additional game Saturday.
The Terps’ (2-3) game against the Spartans (2-5) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Maryland Stadium in College Park and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The matchup between the East division rivals is one of two within the same division taking place Saturday, with West division foes Minnesota and Wisconsin also meeting.
Michigan State and Maryland were originally scheduled to play in College Park on Nov. 21, but the game was canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Terps program. Maryland’s games against Ohio State (Nov. 14) and Michigan (Dec. 5) have also been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The Terps are coming off a 27-24 overtime loss to Rutgers on Saturday, while Michigan State fell, 39-24, at Penn State. Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and three other starters missed Saturday’s game because of what the school said were “medical reasons” after they reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
This story will be updated.