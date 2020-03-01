No. 9 Maryland can’t pull off another comeback victory, falling 78-66 to No. 24 Michigan State

A day that began with massive buzz around the Maryland men’s basketball program fizzled out by night’s end.
College Park hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time since 2005, the 2004 ACC Championship team was honored, but the ninth-ranked Terps couldn’t pull off another double-digit comeback, falling to No. 24 Michigan State, 78-66, on Saturday night.
The Terps lost at Xfinity Center for the first time this season — they had entered the game 15-0 at home — and missed an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title for the first time since joining the conference in 2014.
Senior guard Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points on 5-of-6 shooting on 3-pointers. The Spartans, winners of three straight since blowing a late lead at home to the Terps on Feb. 15, shot 48% from the field and made 12 of their 28 3-point attempts.
Michigan State went on a 9-0 run to begin the game, forcing Maryland coach Mark Turgeon to call a timeout. The Spartans made their first three 3-point attempts, which has been a recurring theme for Maryland in its most recent deficits.
The Terps got down by as many as 12 early in the first half but responded with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to single digits. Sophomore forward Ricky Lindo hit a 3-pointer, his first since Jan. 26 at Indiana, to tie the game at 23, but the Spartans responded with their own 7-0 run.
A buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt by Winston gave Michigan State its seventh 3-pointer of the half and a 40-29 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Spartans pushed their lead to as many as 18, making their first seven shot attempts.
An 8-0 run by the Terps cut the deficit to nine points in a game that began to get chippy. Jalen Smith and Marcus Bingham Jr. were assessed double technicals after fighting for position down low and coming nose-to-nose with each other.
Michigan State responded with a personal 5-0 run by freshman guard Rocket Watts to push the lead back to 14. Maryland would bring the lead back down to 10 but Michigan State went on another 5-0 run, including a four-point play by Winston, who was fouled by Smith on a made 3-pointer.
A fastbreak layup by freshman guard Hakim Hart cut the lead to 10 with 2:41 remaining but the Terps couldn’t capitalize off multiple Michigan State turnovers late.
Smith recorded his 19th double double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. added 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting.
