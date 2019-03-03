Instant analysis: Before sellout crowd, program luminaries, No. 17 Maryland loses to No. 9 Michigan, 69-62

Melo Trimble was back from Australia, wearing his Maryland jersey. So were some of the program’s other most luminous stars, including Joe Smith, as well as Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams, who were in town for the program’s 100-year celebration.

Too bad for the No. 17 Terps that No. 9 Michigan was also at Xfinity Center on Sunday.

Despite playing without senior wing Charles Matthews, the Wolverines beat Maryland, 69-62, disappointing the second sellout crowd of the season and handing the Terps their first Big Ten home loss of the season.

Freshman guard Iggy Brazdeikas led Michigan (26-4, 15-4) with 21 points. The Wolverines, who had all five starters in double figures, scored on their last nine possessions, hitting six of their last seven shots.

Sophomore center Bruno Fernando led the Terps with 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. Fernando and junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who finished with 10 points, were a combined 9-for-28 from the field.

The defeat was the second straight for Maryland, which was coming off a disastrous 17-point loss at Penn State on Wednesday. With only a senior night home game left against Minnesota on Friday, it puts the Terps in jeopardy of missing a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament in Chicago.

Instant analysis

Maryland’s inability to finish the first half strong cost the Terps dearly. The Terps had a 22-16 lead, but were outscored by the Wolverines 12-2 in the last seven minutes of the first half and botched the last minute with Cowan missing a quick 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the half and junior guard Zavier Simpson, who finished with 12 points and 10 assists, scoring right before the halftime buzzer.

