No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball surges past Miami, 82-74, to end two-game losing streak

COLLEGE PARK — For 38 minutes, the Maryland women’s basketball team seemed to be in a Bahamian state of mind, and that wasn’t a good thing.
Fresh from back-to-back setbacks to No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 7 Stanford over the Thanksgiving weekend at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship, the No. 8 Terps struggled protecting the ball and running a productive offense before rallying for an 82-74 win against visiting Miami (Fla.) on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Welcoming the return of graduate student shooting guard Katie Benzan and junior forward Faith Masonius from illness, the Terps (7-2) avoided their first three-game losing skid since 2018 when that squad dropped games against Purdue, Minnesota and Michigan from Feb.15-22.
Sophomore forward Angel Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, recorded a game-high 26 points and 15 rebounds, while junior point guard Ashley Owusu added 22 points and three assists.
The key sequence for Maryland unfolded with less than two minutes left in regulation. Reese hit a contested layup and was fouled with 1:40 remaining. Although she missed the ensuing free throw, Masonius grabbed the rebound (the Terps’ 21st on the offensive end), and Benzan drained a 3-pointer from the left elbow to give Maryland a 77-72 lead with 1:37 left.
After Hurricanes graduate student shooting guard Kelsey Marshall converted a pair of free throws with 1:16 remaining, Reese sank two free throws of her own to help the Terps retain a five-point cushion at 79-74 with 51.3 seconds left. Miami senior shooting guard Karla Erjavec missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Reese hit one of two free throws to extend Maryland’s advantage to 80-74 with 36 seconds remaining.
Marshall missed a baseline jumper, and Benzan corralled a defensive rebound. Forced to foul, the Hurricanes sent Benzan to the free-throw line for two more attempts with 20.4 seconds left that put the game out of reach.
As thrilling as the outcome was, Maryland struggled to protect the ball. The team turned the ball over 16 times, and nine of those were steals by the Hurricanes. The Terps were guilty at times of trying to launch full-court passes for fast-break opportunities that Miami players easily intercepted.
The giveaways almost negated a significant advantage Maryland had in the rebounding department. The Terps owned a 48-22 margin, including 21 offensive boards to the Hurricanes’ seven, and that contributed to a 26-7 discrepancy in second-chance points.
Where Miami did most of its damage was from long distance. The Hurricanes shot 47.4% (9-for-19) from behind the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Maryland labored from that range, shooting only 25% (3-for-12).
Tied at 36 at halftime, Maryland opened the third quarter on an 8-3 run to assume a 44-39 lead with 7:46 remaining. But the Hurricanes scored nine of the game’s next 14 points to retake the lead at 48-47 with 5:18 left and maintained that one-point edge until the start of the fourth quarter at 60-59.
Maryland never led in the first quarter, falling into a 9-4 hole early. A 3:12 drought by the Hurricanes (4-3) did open the door for the Terps to mount a minor comeback via a 7-2 spurt to tie the score at 15 with 48 seconds left, but Miami took an 18-17 lead into the second quarter.
Maryland appeared to find its rhythm in the second quarter, embarking on an 11-3 run over the first 4:06 to assume a 28-21 lead. But the Hurricanes countered with a 10-3 spurt to knot the score at 31 with 2:29 remaining, and the two sides matched each other to enter halftime tied at 36.
The Terps continued to miss junior shooting guard Diamond Miller. She aggravated a knee injury in a 79-76 win against then-No. 6 Baylor on Nov. 21 and missed her seventh game of the season.
This story will be updated.
Big Ten opener
NO. 8 MARYLAND@RUTGERS
Sunday, 2 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network