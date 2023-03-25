No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse holds off No. 10 Penn State, 13-10, to win Big Ten opener

University of Maryland vs Penn State mens lacrosse. At the half, Maryland 10, Penn State 8. Maryland's Kyle Long rushes toward the net in first half action. Penn State's Grant Haus is on right. March 25, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland men’s lacrosse needed a consummate team effort to win its Big Ten Conference opener.

The offense built the foundation of its lead in the first half, the defense fended off any real second-half threat and the Terps dominated the faceoff battle, 19-8. Each phase of the game helped No. 2 Maryland beat the No. 10 Nittany Lions, 13-10, at SECU Stadium.

An onslaught of goals filled the first two quarters, with each side orchestrating its own run.

Maryland (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) opened the game spraying shots all over the field. Its first nine attempts pinged off iron, while others flew past the net. But once the Terps figured things out, the goals came in bunches.

Maryland's Kyle Long drives toward the net while being defended by Penn State's Grant Haus during the first half Saturday in College Park. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sophomore attackman Eric Spanos opened the floodgates with 56 seconds left in the first quarter, tying the game at 3. Sophomore midfielder Dante Trader Jr. gave the hosts a 4-3 lead 13 seconds later, and then senior midfielder Kyle Long piled on with three seconds left in the period. Trader, junior attackman Daniel Kelly and Eric Kolar accounted for the next three goals, part of a 6-0 run that put Maryland ahead 8-3 with 14:19 left in the half.

Penn State graduate student attackman Kevin Winkoff stopped the bleeding with a low scoop shot past freshman goalie Brian Ruppel’s feet. After junior attackman Owen Murphy put the Terps ahead 9-4, the Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) scored four straight goals over the next six minutes to cut the once-daunting deficit to one, 9-8.

Both sides completely cooled off in the third quarter, however, mustering only one goal apiece. Maryland scored back-to-back goals to open the fourth to go ahead 13-9, and the Terps’ defense hunkered down from there.

Graduate student attackman Jack Traynor posted a game-high four goals for Penn State, including a first-half hat trick. Junior midfielder Jack Koras led the way for Maryland with a team-high three goals on eight shots. Trader, Kolar and Long each finished with two goals.

Where Maryland appeared more aggressive with its offense, Penn State was more methodical in its approach.

The Terps tallied a whopping 51 shots compared to Penn State’s 32. Nittany Lions sophomore goalie Jack Fracyon bested Ruppel in the saves category, 13-9.

Ruppel had his official coming out party last weekend with a three-save sequence in overtime that helped the Terps knock off then-No. 1 Virginia, 14-13, essentially sealing his status as starter. The former Catonsville star, who started the season third on the depth chart, struggled to repeat a similarly dominant performance Saturday, recording his lowest save total of the season.

Maryland senior Luke Wierman recorded his 500th career faceoff victory early in the first quarter. He’s the fifth player in program history to reach the feat, joining a group let by Andy Clayton (648), who played from 1989 to 1992.

