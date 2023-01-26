Maryland men’s basketball surges past Wisconsin, 73-55, for fifth straight home victory

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) is boxed in by Maryland’s Julian Reese (10) and Hakim Hart (13) during a NCAA men's basketball game at College Park. Maryland beat Wisconsin, 73-55. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — To better understand why Xfinity Center has been a fortress of success for Maryland men’s basketball, look at the second half of Wednesday night’s 73-55 win over Wisconsin.

Whether it came from the wooden floor or the rambunctious cheers from the student section, there was some magic flowing within the arena that allowed the Terps to play one of their best stretches this season.

Leading 32-28, Maryland (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) opened the second half shooting 8-for-8 from the field, part of a 17-8 run that helped the Terps take a commanding 49-36 lead. Sophomore forward Julian Reese couldn’t be denied, scoring six points during that stretch. Veterans Jahmir Young, Hakim Hart and Donta Scott constantly attacked the basket, which has been a formula for success of late as the team struggles shooting from deep.

When Hart crossed up Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (13 points) before draining a 3-pointer to give Maryland a 54-42 lead with 12:20 left, it was clear Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5) wasn’t ready for the challenge of beating the Terps on their home court.

On Wednesday, Maryland continued to show why Xfinity Center has been a difficult place to play, outscoring Wisconsin 41-27 in the second half. The Terps have won five straight games at home to move to 10-1 in College Park this season.

Maryland’s 13th victory of the season featured four players scoring in double figures. Young continued his hot stretch, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds, including 11 points in the first half. Scott totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds while Reese notched 14 points as well.

Hart scored 11 points, but his playmaking was just as impressive, as he dished out eight assists.

The Terps shot the ball well throughout the game, finishing 28-for-50 (56%) from the field. They even went 6-for-14 from beyond the arc despite entering with the second-worst 3-point percentage (.301) in the Big Ten.

Although the second half was one-sided, the early stages of the game remained back-and-forth. Wisconsin’s Connor Essegian (19 points) knocked down a wide-open 3-pointer before Scott responded with one of his own to tie the score at 9. When Young buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Wisconsin’s Jordan Davis answered with a three to put the Badgers up 14-12.

Young would then drive to the rim for a one-handed dunk before Hart’s layup gave the Terps a 16-14 advantage with 13:41 left in the first half.

Just when the crowd thought they were going to witness an intense scoring battle, both teams went cold. Maryland and Wisconsin were held scoreless for over five minutes until Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn nailed a 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 20-18 advantage with eight minutes left in the half.

While Maryland remained stuck in a scoring drought, Xfinity Center sparked an offensive surge. The Terps scored 12 unanswered points, appearing unstoppable over a three-minute span. When Scott’s second 3-pointer was followed by back-to-back layups from Young and Reese, the Terps led 32-23 with 2:11 left.

A 5-0 run helped the Badgers claw back to 32-28 at halftime, but it was only a matter of time before the Terps pulled away for good.

This story will be updated.

