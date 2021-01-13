Maryland men’s basketball to play Division II Wingate on Friday after matchup with Nebraska is postponed

The Maryland men’s basketball team will play Division II Wingate University at Xfinity Center on Friday at noon, the team announced Wednesday, after a previously scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday was postponed.
The Terps announced Tuesday that their home game against the Cornhuskers was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Nebraska program. The schools are working with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the conference matchup. Maryland was next scheduled to play at No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 19, an eight-day layoff between their last game, a 66-63 road upset over then-No. 12 Illinois on Sunday.
“When our game with Nebraska was postponed, we were concerned about the length of time between games,” coach Mark Turgeon said in a news release. “The most important thing to our team right now is maintaining our rhythm and building depth as we prepare for our final stretch of Big Ten games and push for the postseason. I want to thank Wingate for adding us to their schedule on such short notice.”
By opting to play a Division II program, Maryland’s NET rankings, an evaluation tool based on a number of formulas, will not be affected. Wingate (5-3), located in North Carolina, competes in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bulldogs, led by 13th-year coach and former Wisconsin player Brian Good, went 13-15 last season and 9-13 in conference play. Jarren Cottingham is the team’s leading scorer at 20.1 points per game.
The game will be livestreamed on Big Ten Network Plus.
