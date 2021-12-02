3 takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 62-58 loss to Virginia Tech

Maryland men’s basketball lost its second straight game after falling to Virginia Tech 62-58 on Wednesday night.
From the Terps’ inability to sustain scoring runs to 3-point shooting woes, here are three takeaways from another tough loss inside the Xfinity Center.
Maryland struggling to go on scoring runs
One of Maryland’s biggest issues this season is its inability to maintain leads. Often their advantages on the scoreboard are followed by offensive slumps, and that narrative continued against Virginia Tech.
After Maryland climbed to a 43-36 lead with 11:58 left during a stretch when Virginia Tech missed 13 consecutive shots to start the second half, the Terps went cold. They made three baskets in the final 8:15 of the game. Meanwhile, the Hokies closed out the night by making nine of their last 10 shots to pull away.
Outside of junior forward Donta Scott and junior forward Qudus Wahab, Maryland struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Even though Wahab led the team with 18 points, he was sluggish down the stretch and had to come out of the game when it mattered most because of foul trouble and poor defense.
“We’re up 43-36, and we couldn’t score,” Turgeon said. “[Wahab] was sitting on the bench a lot. We were better offensively when he was in the game, but he got into foul trouble. It’s tough. We’ve had leads in the last two games. And we weren’t able to get it done.”
Maryland could’ve potentially put the game away when the Hokies early in the second half. But once again, the Terps proved to be an inconsistent team down the stretch.
3-point woes
Scott got the game going by hitting a 3-pointer during the opening seconds, but from that point on, the Terps couldn’t buy a shot from deep. They missed each of their next 12 3-point attempts. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, made nine of its 20 threes.
Maryland doesn’t have a sharpshooter to rely on to make 3-pointers consistently. But missing a dozen straight shots from outside transcends the shooting struggles Maryland has endured through eight games.
The Terps have shot 26.8% from the 3-point line, which ranks 334th in college basketball, according to KenPom. In the last two games, Maryland has gone 5-for-27 from the 3-point line.
“We want to keep taking good shots,” Turgeon said. “We’re not completely there yet, but we’re getting better with it.”
Terps lack a go-to scorer in crunch time
With 17 seconds left and the Terps trailing 61-58, they were in dire need of a basket. Turgeon designed an inbound play for junior forward Hakim Hart, who finished with 10 points, to either take a game-tying 3-pointer or drive to the basket for a layup.
After the timeout, Hart received the ball off the inbound but his 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, sealing the Terps’ fate.
Turgeon said afterward he didn’t know who to run the play for. The Hokies held senior guard Eric Ayala to 1-for-9 shooting, and Turgeon knew Virginia Tech would have someone switch on the screen if the ball went to Scott.
That left Hart, who made four 3-pointers in the win over Richmond in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Thanksgiving, to take the shot with the game on the line.
“We’re not making a lot of shots,” Turgeon said. “[Hart] made four [3-pointers] down in the Bahamas. He thought he was open. ... It is what it is. It’s kind of where things are right now. And so we got to figure out how to get out of it.”