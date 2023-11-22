Maryland men’s basketball explodes in first half, ends 3-game losing streak with 92-68 victory over UMBC

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

COLLEGE PARK — University of Maryland students got an early start on their Thanksgiving break. The men’s basketball team followed suit.

On a day when classes were canceled to allow students to enjoy the holiday, the Terps got a similar respite. Their speed, size and athleticism overwhelmed visiting UMBC in a 92-68 shellacking Tuesday night before an announced 13,146 at Xfinity Center.

Maryland made 45.6% of its shots (31 of 68) — a dramatic departure from its three-game losing streak during which it averaged only 32.9% (54 of 164) — and owned a 48-30 advantage in points in the paint. It thrived at getting to the free-throw line, connecting on 24 of 37 trips.

Fifth-year senior point guard Jahmir Young led all scorers with 20 points and added four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Junior power forward Julian Reese amassed 15 points and 13 rebounds, fifth-year small forward Donta Scott chipped in 14 points and three rebounds, and freshman shooting guard DeShawn Harris-Smith finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Reese’s success came at the expense of a family link to UMBC. His mother Angel Webb was a power forward who finished her career there with 1,390 points, 932 rebounds and 132 blocks and was a two-time All-East Coast Conference first-team choice who ranked second in the nation in rebounds at 13.2 per game in 1991-92.

How dominant was Maryland Tuesday night? The team closed out the final 8:49 of the first half on a 32-6 run to take a commanding 57-24 advantage into halftime.

The 57 points at intermission — the most in a first half since Jan. 19, 2010, when that squad scored 57 against Longwood — were 17 more than the Terps had scored in a 57-40 loss at No. 21 Villanova Friday night. They were just four points shy of their output in a 64-61 setback to Davidson on Nov. 10 and six points from matching their production in a 66-63 loss to UAB two days later.

By halftime against the Retrievers, Young had 14 points, Reese had 11, and Scott and Harris-Smith had eight each. For the entire game against the Wildcats four nights ago, Young mustered only nine points, Reese had 10, Scott had seven, and Harris-Smith had two.

Maryland (2-3) ended that three-game skid and avoided its first 1-4 start since 1968. The program also improved to 16-0 against UMBC.

The Retrievers stayed with the Terps for the first three minutes of the game, trading baskets before Maryland scored seven straight points to assume a 13-6 lead. The Terps scored four of the game’s next six points for a 17-8 advantage before UMBC embarked on an 8-4 burst to narrow the deficit to five at 21-16.

That would be as close as the Retrievers got. The Terps scored the next four points, and after UMBC sophomore point guard Dion Brown sank a pair of free throws, they launched into their 32-6 run to close out the period.

The Retrievers (3-3), who had been riding a three-game winning streak, scored at least 84 points in four of their first five games but failed to find their touch Tuesday night. The offense was stuck in droughts of 2:43, 3:09, 2:12 and 4:12 in the first half.

Graduate student power forward Khydarius Smith had been the engine for UMBC, averaging 19.3 points in his past three games on 71.4% shooting (25 of 35). But Smith, who wore a Bane-like mask to protect a broken nose suffered in Sunday’s 94-79 victory over Loyola Maryland, was limited to seven points on 50% shooting (3 of 6) in only 13 minutes before fouling out with five minutes left.

Freshman point guard Ace Valentine (Mount Saint Joseph) came off the bench to pace the Retrievers with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists, Brown contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and junior shooting guard Devan Sapp had 10 points and five rebounds. They committed a season-worst 23 turnovers (including 12 steals by the Terps), which the latter converted into 24 points.

This story will be updated.