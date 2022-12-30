Jahmir Young leads the way as Maryland men’s basketball pulls away from pesky UMBC, 80-64

Maryland's Jahmir Young (#1), center, shoots over UMBC's Craig Beaudion II, left, in the first half at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland men’s basketball showed the rust caused by a one-week layoff for the holidays during its final nonconference game of the season.

Maryland could not buy a basket from beyond the arc, were lackadaisical on defense and simply could not shake a pesky UMBC squad. Every Terps run was answered by the Retrievers and it was two-possession game just shy of the midway mark of the second half.

Suddenly, the Terps turned it up a notch on the defensive end — forcing turnovers and blocking several shots at the rim in holding the visiting Retrievers scoreless for seven straight possessions.

That brief defensive stand helped the home team push the lead to double digits, 55-44, with 8:49 remaining and the Terps managed to keep the score in that range the rest of the way.

Graduate student point guard Jahmir Young was the spark plug all game, taking the ball strong to the basket and scoring 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting as Maryland gradually pulled away down the stretch to defeat UMBC, 80-64, at Xfinity Center.

Maryland guard Jahmir Young shoots over UMBC's Craig Beaudion II, left, in the first half of Thursday night's game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Senior guard Hakim Hart totaled 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Maryland, which has won all 15 meetings with UMBC. Graduate student guard Donald Carey caught fire in the second half and finished with 19 points on the strength of 5-for-7 3-point shooting for the Terps (10-3), who have won two straight on the heels of a three-game losing streak.

Carey was the only player who could connect from long range for Maryland, which went 6-for-24 from beyond the arc.

Graduate student forward Jarvis Doles tied a season-high with 14 points for UMBC (9-5), which had a six-game winning streak snapped. Senior guard Craig Beaudion II also scored 14 points for the Retrievers, whose only loss of less than 10 points to the Terps came during the 1993-94 season.

Senior forward Donta Scott narrowly missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds for Maryland, which resumes Big Ten play Sunday at Michigan.

The Terps received good news beforehand as sophomore forward Julian Reese participated fully in pregame warmups and was declared ready for action after sitting out a win over Saint Peter’s with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-9 St. France graduate did not start, but played 23 minutes and did not seem bothered by the shoulder in totaling seven points and seven rebounds.

Hart and Young combined to score 21 points as Maryland took a 33-30 lead into halftime. Eight other players accounted for only 14 points for the Terps, who made just 1 of 14 3-point attempts in the first half.

Doles surpassed his season average in netting 13 points for UMBC, which used a 9-2 run to take its largest lead. Doles drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to put the Retrievers ahead 17-11 at the 12:33 mark.

Young provided the spark as Maryland responded with a 14-1 run in less than five minutes to move back ahead. The smooth left-hander hit a pull-up jumper in the lane, finished a driving layup and had an acrobatic offensive rebound — flying high to snag the ball and banking it in while still above the rim.

Hart had a thunderous breakaway dunk off a turnover and totaled five points during the run, which grew to 18-3 and gave Maryland a 29-20 advantage with 5:09 remaining. However, the home team let up the rest of the way and was outscored 10-3 over the final five minutes.

Maryland opened the second half strong with Young beating his defender off the dribble for a layup before finishing a fastbreak to spark an early 6-0 run that pushed the lead to nine points with less than three minutes elapsed. However, the Retrievers would not go away and quickly reduced the deficit to 44-42 at the 13:18 mark.

It went back-and-forth for another three minutes before the Terps finally began to get some separation. Hart swished a 3-pointer from the wing to highlight a 7-0 run that enabled Maryland to move ahead by double digits for the first time.

UMBC got within single digits several times and Maryland did not feel entirely comfortable until Carey drained a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 71-56 with 2:36 to go.

This story will be updated.

Maryland at Michigan

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: 105.7 FM