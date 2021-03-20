Previewing Maryland men’s basketball vs.UConn: Game time, odds and how to watch

After Maryland’s win over Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, Turgeon said that the team needs “four guys, four-and-a-half guys offensively to play well for us to win.” With a thin rotation, the onus will be on players such as junior guards Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins to have strong games on offense and an additional role player such as junior forward Jairus Hamilton to provide a spark in stretches. Maryland doesn’t have to get into a track meet with UConn — the Terps aren’t equipped, either, with a 2-6 record when they allow at least 70 points. But they have to be consistent on offense.