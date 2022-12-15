Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 87-60 loss to No. 16 UCLA

Maryland guard Jahmir Young attempts a lay up against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard David Singleton (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams / AP)

COLLEGE PARK — No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball extended its losing streak in the worst way possible Wednesday night, falling to No. 16 UCLA, 87-60.

From junior guard Ian Martinez’s solid performance off the bench to another slow start for the Terps (8-3), here are three takeaways from a dreadful performance at Xfinity Center.

Ian Martinez a bright spot

Although Maryland endured its most lopsided defeat at Xfinity Center since it opened in 2002, there was a silver lining. Martinez had one of his best games since transferring from Utah last season, totaling 16 points and four rebounds to provide a spark off the bench.

The junior guard took over in the second half, scoring 13 points while knocking down three of his team-high four 3-pointers.

Last year, Martinez was known more for his defense, averaging just 2.8 points in 12.6 minutes per game. Through 11 games this season, it’s clear Martinez is becoming more comfortable scoring, averaging 7.3 points while shooting 47.4% from the field. Martinez has scored in double figures in three games, matching his total from all of last season.

Maryland’s bench was a major concern heading into the season. On paper, there wasn’t a reliable scoring option who could help lift the offense. If Martinez can continue to develop into a dependable two-way player off the bench, that would go a long way toward keeping Maryland afloat in the Big Ten.

Maryland guard Ian Martinez (23) shoots over UCLA forward Mac Etienne (12) during the second half of Wednesday night's game in College Park. Martinez had one of his best games since transferring from Utah last season, totaling 16 points and four rebounds to provide a spark off the bench. (Terrance Williams / AP)

Slow starts remain a problem

Maryland’s slow starts have been a troubling trend during its three-game skid.

After falling behind 26-7 early against UCLA, the Terps have now trailed by double digits in each of the last three games. Maryland opened its matchup against Wisconsin with a 21-11 deficit, then found itself down by 21 points with 1:49 left in the first half against Tennessee. The Terps missed their first eight shots from the field and nine of their first 10 from 3-point range Wednesday and entered halftime trailing 49-20.

This season, Maryland has shown it will live and die by the 3-point shot. Unfortunately, the Terps’ outside shooting has been the biggest reason for their first-half woes. Maryland has gone 9-for-40 from the 3-point line in the first half in its last three games, including 2-for-16 against Tennessee and 2-for-11 against UCLA. It hasn’t gotten much better in the second half, either; the Terps are shooting 31.8% overall from 3-point range this season, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten.

UCLA guard Amari Bailey goes to the basket for a dunk during the first half of Wednesday night's game in College Park. (Terrance Williams / AP)

Rough stretch takes its toll

Wednesday concluded perhaps the toughest stretch of the season for Maryland. The Terps played four straight games against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, including two within a span of four days. It’s the third time in program history Maryland faced three ranked opponents in December, joining the 2020-21 and 1955-56 seasons.

The Terps didn’t get the results they were hoping for, compiling a 1-3 record against No. 18 Illinois, No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 16 UCLA. Willard said he didn’t have a problem with the caliber of opponents the Terps faced, but he wished the games were scheduled differently.

“The five games in a row that we’ve played were difficult because of the timing,” said Willard, who previously mentioned that the lack of practice time due to traveling and final exams impacted the team. “Next year when we have two league games, you can’t come back and play these games.”

After playing Illinois at home, Wisconsin on the road and Tennessee in New York, Maryland was tired. UCLA took advantage.

“I saw a team out there on an emotional gas tank that was almost empty,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. “We were fortunate we caught them beat up.”

Willard said the team hasn’t had a true day off since before their win against Louisville last month. He expects the players to have four days of rest, which should allow them to regroup.

In his first season with the Terps, Willard is still getting a feel for things. He said he has to change his approach toward 9 p.m. games, as he believes the team hasn’t handled the late start times mixed with travel.

“It’s not an excuse. I have to do [something] a little bit different from what we are doing,” Willard said. “This team will bounce back. I got a lot of confidence in these guys.”

