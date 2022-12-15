No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball suffers most lopsided loss at Xfinity Center to No. 16 UCLA, 87-60

Maryland guard Jahmir Young attempts a lay up against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard David Singleton (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams / AP)

COLLEGE PARK — In Maryland men’s basketball’s most anticipated game of the season, the Terps failed to live up to the moment.

No. 20 Maryland struggled to shoot while allowing No. 16 UCLA to put on an offensive and defensive clinic in an 87-60 loss, the Terps’ most lopsided defeat since Xfinity Center opened in 2002.

In losing its third straight under first-year coach Kevin Willard, Maryland put together a performance it would like to soon forget. The Terps (8-3) dug themselves in another early hole, shooting 30% from the field and 2-for-11 from the 3-point line in the first half. They fell behind by as many as 38 points and finished the game shooting 40.4% thanks to a couple of late baskets from their bench players that prevented what could have been the worst home loss in program history.

Hours after the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) secured their largest win over a ranked opponent since the 2009-10 season against a future conference foe.

Junior guard Ian Martinez led the way with 16 points and four rebounds, while senior forward Donta Scott added 12 points for Maryland, which missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from 3-point range. After falling behind early in a 56-53 loss to Tennessee on Sunday, the Terps trailed 49-20 at halftime.

Maryland guard Jahmir Young attempts a layup against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard David Singleton during the second half of Wednesday night's game in College Park. (Terrance Williams / AP)

Jahmir Young, Maryland’s leading scorer, delivered his worst performance as a Terp, finishing with three points on 0-for-8 shooting. Meanwhile, sophomore forward Julian Reese (St. Frances) missed the entire second half due to a shoulder injury.

In UCLA’s first game in College Park in 40 years, the Bruins used a commanding 17-2 run in the first half to set the tone. Guard Jaylen Clark was the star of the night, totaling 19 points and six rebounds. Jamie Jaquez Jr. added 14 points and seven boards, and he and Clark recorded eight of the Bruins’ 13 steals.

UCLA reminded Maryland why it’s considered national title contenders — and how far the Terps are from reaching that level. UCLA, which reached the Final Four two seasons ago and the Sweet 16 last year, consistently closed off passing lanes and racked up steal after steal, turning 16 turnovers into 19 points.

While the Terps have been resilient thus far under Willard, the packed crowd at Xfinity Center didn’t see the type of rally the team had shown in previous losses to Wisconsin and Tennessee.

When UCLA jumped out to a 13-5 lead, Maryland fans waited. When UCLA padded its lead to 19 points with eight minutes left in the first half, Maryland fans waited. By time the scoreboard read 49-20 in favor of the Bruins at halftime, it was time to accept that the Terps might be in for a long night that might make Willard question his 20-year friendship with UCLA coach Mick Cronin.

UCLA guard David Singleton (34) gestures after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Wednesday night's game in College Park. (Terrance Williams / AP)

Willard did everything he could. He subbed in reserves Patrick Emilien, Jahari Long and Ian Martinez less than six minutes into the game. He exhausted more than half of his timeouts in the first half, trying to contain UCLA’s momentum. Nothing worked.

Maryland never solved UCLA’s full-court pressure, which featured two players double-teaming Young as soon as he received the ball. Even when the Terps tried to get into the paint, the Bruins formed a brick wall in front of the rim, denying any opportunities.

With Maryland facing its second-largest halftime deficit since 2009-10, the opening minutes were essential to making the game somewhat competitive. Things got worse. Young missed layups, Don Carey watched another 3-point attempt bounce off the rim and Hakim Hart’s outside shot was blocked.

UCLA, meanwhile, continued to do whatever it wanted at the other end. David Singleton (18 points) made a pair of 3-pointers while forward Adem Bona (14 points) had two rim-shaking dunks. The Bruins opened the second half shooting 60% from the field as they led 68-35 with 11:12 to go.

