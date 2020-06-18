Former Maryland men’s basketball star Melo Trimble signs deal with Spanish league team, per report

Former Maryland men’s basketball standout Melo Trimble has reportedly signed a one-year deal with a Spanish league team.
According to InsideMDSports, Trimble signed a contract with Montakit Fuenlabrada in Liga ACB, Spain’s top basketball league. The deal is reportedly worth $250,000 but allows Trimble to leave if he is offered an NBA contract.
Trimble, an Upper Marlboro native, finished his second season in Australia’s top league, the NBL, averaging 19.9 points and 4.5 assists for Melbourne United.
After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft, Trimble has bounced around multiple leagues, with stops in Australia, Puerto Rico and the NBA’s G-League. Trimble was a three-year starter at Maryland, earning All-Big Ten honors. He led the Terps to the NCAA tournament in each season, including a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2015-16 season.