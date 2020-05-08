Maryland men’s basketball transfer Joshua Tomaic commits to San Diego State

Former Maryland men’s basketball forward Joshua Tomaic has committed to San Diego State, he announced Thursday on Instagram.
Maryland on April 20 announced that Tomaic was entering the transfer portal. Tomaic left the option of returning to College Park open but said he wanted to see “if there are opportunities for an increased role elsewhere for my final year of eligibility.”
Tomaic appeared in 16 games as a reserve this past season, averaging a little over four minutes per game. His playing time had decreased each year since coming to College Park in 2017 as a recruit from the Canarias Basketball Academy in Spain.
Tomaic’s departure marks the fourth transfer from Maryland since the 2019-20 season began. The Mitchell twins left the program midseason and have since committed to Rhode Island. Ricky Lindo in April announced he was transferring to George Washington.
Maryland secured a commitment from former Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton — who is pursuing a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately — but still has three open scholarships and a glaring need in the frontcourt, missing out on several transfer options.