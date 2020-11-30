Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Towson canceled after Tigers report positive COVID-19 test

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Towson on Tuesday has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Tigers’ program.
Maryland and Towson announced Monday in separate news releases that the cancellation was due to Big Ten Conference policy and “out of an abundance of caution.” Towson said that no players or coaches tested positive in the latest round of tests. The program also said that the “status of games in the future will be determined later.”
It’s the second cancellation for the Terps in the young season. Maryland had scheduled Towson after the Terps’ game with Monmouth, set for the same day, was canceled last Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Hawks’ program.
Maryland (3-0), which received nine votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, is set to host George Mason at 3 p.m. on Friday. The Terps defeated Old Dominion in their season opener Wednesday and beat Navy on Friday and Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday in a multi-team event at the Xfinity Center.
Towson (0-3) began the season with losses to then-No. 4 Virginia, San Francisco and Buffalo, all played at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.