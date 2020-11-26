Maryland men’s basketball to host Towson on Dec. 1 after game vs. Monmouth is canceled

The Maryland men’s basketball team will host Towson on Dec. 1, replacing a previously scheduled game with Monmouth that was canceled after the Hawks reported a positive COVID-19 test within their program.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Maryland said that it will not allow fans at Xfinity Center for at the least the initial part of the season.
Monmouth announced Wednesday that a member of its Tier 1 group, which includes players, coaches and support staff, had tested positive for COVID-19. The team has entered a 14-day quarantine and canceled games with Maryland, Hofstra and Saint Francis Brooklyn.
The Terps are 13-0 all-time against the Tigers. The teams last met Nov. 20 2016, a 71-66 victory for No. 24 Maryland in which the Terps scored the final six points to avoid an upset. Melo Trimble scored 27 points to lead Maryland, while Mike Morsell scored 17 for the Tigers.
Maryland opened the season Wednesday with an 85-67 win over Old Dominion as part of a four-team event in College Park. The Terps will play Navy on Friday and Mount Saint Mary’s on Sunday.
Towson was routed by No. 4 Virginia, 89-54, in its season opener Wednesday. The game was played at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.