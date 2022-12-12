Three takeaways from No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball’s 56-53 loss to No. 7 Tennessee

Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) attempts to block Maryland forward Patrick Emilien (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson / AP)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball watched another valiant comeback effort fall short in its 56-53 loss to then-No. 7 Tennessee at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

From the frontcourt depth getting exposed to coach Kevin Willard expressing his desire for the Terps to win the 3-point battle, here are three takeaways from their second loss of the season.

Julian Reese’s foul trouble exposed frontcourt depth

Foul trouble continues to be a concern for Reese in Year 2. The sophomore forward picked up three of his four fouls in the first half, forcing him to spend some time on the bench. A similar situation happened against Wisconsin last Tuesday when Reese picked up two fouls in the first six minutes of the second half.

“[I] got to keep [Reese] in the game, and he [has to] keep himself in the game,” Willard said. “As he progresses, [he will] figure it out. I have confidence in Julian.”

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball’s huge comeback bid falls just short in 56-53 loss to No. 7 Tennessee.



With Reese sidelined, Maryland’s lack of frontcourt depth was put on center stage. Patrick Emilien, a 6-foot-7 transfer, was forced to play center and guard Tennessee’s Uros Plavsic, a 7-foot-1 big man whom Willard likened to Ivan Drago, the antagonist from “Rocky IV.”

“We are not going to win that battle very often,” Willard said.

Freshman center Caelum Swanton-Rodger, the team’s tallest player at 6-foot-11, played four minutes, but Willard said he is still progressing.

“It’s tough to play a freshman and ask him to go in there against the No. 7 team in the country,” Willard said. “It’s hard.”

Reese was efficient when in the game, totaling eight points on 4 of 6 shooting, eight rebounds and two steals, but he played just 23 minutes, the fewest among starters.

Maryland forward guard Don Carey (0) looks to pass while being defended by Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) in the first half of Sunday's game in Brooklyn, New York. (Julia Nikhinson / AP)

Terps lost the 3-point battle in lopsided fashion

Willard was honest about his team’s disastrous 3-point shooting performance, saying “we got to work on shooting a little bit more” after the Terps made just 2 of 24 attempts.

Maryland shot 25% from beyond the arc in their last two games, both losses, and Willard said making shots from distance is a key for the Terps’ success — and failure — as they lack size and the ability to bully opponents inside the paint.

“We have to win the 3-point battle,” Willard said. “We are not going to out-physical anybody; it’s not the way we are built, which is OK.”

The Terps missed six straight 3-pointers against Tennessee before senior guard Hakim Hart buried an outside shot with 13:22 to go in the first. Jahmir Young made the only other shot from deep in the first half as Maryland missed 14 others before failing to connect on all eight attempts in the second.

Even though they made 10 3-pointers against Wisconsin, the Terps missed seven straight shots from deep, a key reason they fell into a 10-point hole in the first half of that 64-59 loss.

Tennessee only shot 33% from the 3-point line, but Willard thought the Volunteers made shots when it mattered most. With Maryland trailing 48-46 with 4:42 left in regulation after a furious rally, Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack drained a 3-pointer to stall the Terps’ momentum. The Terps cut the deficit to two points once again only for Tennessee guard Zane Zeigler to drain a 3-pointer with 3:05 to go.

“[Tennessee] had three big 3-pointers in the second half, and we were 0-for-8,” Willard said. “My message to these guys over the next two weeks, especially when we go back into conference play, is [to understand] that’s a big deal.”

Maryland center Caelum Swanton-Rodger (35) and Tennessee forwards Tobe Awaka (11) and Olivier Nkamhoua (13) battle for a loose ball in the first half Sunday. (Julia Nikhinson / AP)

Tennessee controlled the offensive glass

Even after a poor shooting performance in the first half, Willard’s message at halftime focused on offensive rebounding more than anything. It did not resonate, as they gave up eight offensive boards in the second half after giving up 13 in the first. The Terps had just eight for the game.

“They didn’t listen to me,” Willard said.

The most telling sequence of how Maryland was bullied on the glass came midway through the first half. Tennessee led 12-5 when it grabbed four straight offensive rebounds before guard Tyreke Key knocked down a 3-pointer. That 10-point lead ballooned to 17 by halftime.

“We gave up 21 offensive rebounds, so I wouldn’t say [physicality] was a winner on our side,” Willard said. “We knew how big and athletic they were. We let them push us around a little too much.”

No. 16 UCLA at No. 20 Maryland

Wednesday, 9 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: 105.7 FM