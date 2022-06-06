Maryland men’s basketball to play Tennessee in 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in December

Maryland men’s basketball announced Monday it will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to face Tennessee in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 11.

The Terps defeated Florida, 70-68, in last year’s event.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Basketball Hall of Fame in playing Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” Maryland coach Kevin Willard said in a statement. “Maryland has a huge fan base in the New York metro area, and we are excited to be able to play in front of them. Playing against Tennessee is another example of the challenging schedule our Maryland teams are going to play.”

Maryland’s matchup against the Volunteers will be one of four games played that day. Oklahoma State will face Virginia Tech, Iona will square off against St. Bonaventure, while Hofstra will play UMass.

Maryland and the Volunteers have split the previous four meetings, with the last matchup dating back to 1984 when the Terps won, 72-49, at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Tennessee was one of the top teams in the nation last season, ranking fifth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. However, the Volunteers lost to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

The Terps have already announced their matchup against St. Louis in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 19. Maryland is also reportedly finalizing a home-and-home series against UCLA, which will begin in College Park on Dec. 14. The Big Ten Conference schedule has not yet been announced.