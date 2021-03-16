For Maryland men’s basketball and 9-year-old recovering from heart transplant, one word says it all: ‘Fight’

Since leaving the hospital, Cheri said Ben has gone down from 12 medications to two. His cardiology appointments are bimonthly instead of monthly, and the biopsies are also once a month. Cheri and Ben have received support and words of encouragement from all around — people who have seen the Christmas Day video Maryland posted on social media and some who have similar experiences within their family. Jan. 9 marked one year since the transplant and Ben is now back to participating in taekwondo and many of the other activities he enjoyed before his health scare.