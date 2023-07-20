New-look Maryland men’s basketball seeking to develop chemistry in ‘hard 10 days’ before Italy trip

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

COLLEGE PARK — An upcoming trip to Italy for the Maryland men’s basketball team that includes three games against national team-type opponents is more pleasure than business. That is the approach for second-year coach Kevin Willard, who is more eager to dive into the 10 official practices granted by the NCAA before the team departs July 31.

“I treat this like an NBA training camp,” Willard said Thursday afternoon before the team’s second practice of the summer. “It’s intense. We’re going double sessions on the weekend — individuals in the morning and practice in the afternoon. So it’s going to be a hard 10 days. The Italy trip is kind of the reward for the practices, is the way I look at it.”

Willard’s perspective is hardly news to his players — even freshmen such as 6-foot-4, 192-pound shooting guard Jahanthan Lamothe.

“We compete hard every single day and everybody is really hard-working here,” the Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate said. “Coach Willard is going to push everybody, including the coaches, every single day. So it’s been fun, and you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every single day.”

From left, Jahnathan Lamothe (0) and Jahmir Young (1) watch as DeShawn Harris-Smith (5) runs a drill during Maryland men's basketball practice Thursday at Xfinity Center in College Park. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

As much as the practices loom as delicious chances for Willard to install what he called his full defensive package, they are also opportunities for members of a retooled squad to get acquainted with each other.

Gone are two starters — shooting guards Hakim Hart (Villanova transfer) and Don Carey (graduation) — and six contributors — shooting guards Ian Martinez (Utah State transfer), Ike Cornish (Ohio transfer) and Brett Karkus (transfer portal), small forwards Patrick Emilien (graduation) and Pavlo Dziuba (High Point transfer), and power forward Arnaud Revaz (Weber State transfer).

In are four freshmen — Lamothe, point guard DeShawn Harris-Smith, small forward Jamie Kaiser and center Braden Pierce — who make up the No. 15 recruiting class in the nation. There are also three transfers, but sophomore shooting guard Chance Stephens (Loyola Marymount) is out for an extended period of time after undergoing knee surgery, and redshirt junior small forward Jordan Geronimo (Indiana) and sophomore power forward Mady Traore (New Mexico State) have been battling injuries, Willard said.

DeShawn Harris-Smith is one of four incoming Maryland freshmen who make up the No. 15 recruiting class in the nation. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Also back are graduate student point guard Jahmir Young and fifth-year senior small forward Donta Scott, who opted to avoid entering the transfer portal and return to the Terps.

“We had a pretty good year last year and I had a blast,” said Young, who led Maryland in points, assists and steals last winter. “I love playing in front of our fans. So just being able to come back for another year is exciting. Ready to compete and take another jump.”

Kaiser said veterans such as Young, Scott and junior power forward Julian Reese have helped the newcomers.

“They’re a real cool group of guys, especially the older guys taking us young guys, not really under their wings, but pulling us along with them so that we can just mesh together,” he said. “It’s happened pretty quickly, and I really like playing with them.”

Willard said this summer is a chance for the players to familiarize themselves with their teammates on and off the court.

“I kind of use the summer for everyone to try to figure out everyone’s personalities,” he said. “So let everyone figure everyone out where guys like the ball. I think the older guys are doing a great job with the young guys, the transfers, of just trying to teach them how we work and what we do. Again, it’s really invaluable.”

Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, said unlike last summer when the players had to adapt to a new coach in Willard and his assistants, the current group already has adopted a base with Willard’s philosophies and strategies.

“Last year, we kind of got thrown a curveball with a new coach and a new system,” he said. “I feel like we’re doing good now, and it’s going to get better because we’ve got a head start. We already know what we did last year. So it’s pretty easy.”

As for the three games in Italy, Willard said everyone except for Stephens will play barring any health concerns, and he envisioned a potential lineup of the 7-1, 230-pound Pierce; 6-11, 220-pound power forward Caelum Swanton-Rodger; the 6-11, 195-pound Traore; the 6-6, 205-pound Kaiser and the 6-6, 225-pound Geronimo. He also said associate head coach David Cox and assistant coaches Mike Jones and Greg Manning will each coach a game.

While Kaiser said this trip will be his first outside of the country, Willard said he has been to Italy “two to three times.” Like many of his players, Willard said he is looking forward to tasting dishes such as chicken piccata and lasagna.

“I’m a huge pasta guy,” he said with a smile. “I could eat pasta every night if my 50-year-old body would let me eat pasta.”

2023-24 Maryland men’s basketball nonconference schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 7: vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Friday, Nov. 10: Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. (field includes Clemson, Davidson and UAB)

Sunday, Nov. 12: Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Friday, Nov. 17: at Villanova in Gavitt Tip-Off Games at Finneran Pavilion in Philadelphia

Tuesday, Nov. 21: vs. UMBC

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. South Alabama

Tuesday, Nov. 28: vs. Rider

Tuesday, Dec. 12: vs. Alcorn State

Tuesday, Dec. 19: vs. Nicholls State

Friday, Dec. 22: at UCLA at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles

Thursday, Dec. 28: vs. Coppin State