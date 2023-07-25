‘Shell Shock,’ a collection of former Terps, ready to compete in The Basketball Tournament

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two years ago, Damonte Dodd joined a group of former Wichita State men’s basketball players who called themselves “AfterShocks” and finished among the top eight teams in The Basketball Tournament.

The 6-foot-10, 249-pound Dodd, who played center at Maryland, was prepared to join Wichita State again this summer. But a call last spring from former director of basketball operations Nima Omidvar, who was in the process of rounding up some Terps alumni to represent the school in this year’s competition for the coveted $1 million prize, changed his mind.

Advertisement

“Coach Nima hit me and said everyone was committed this year,” he said. “So I said, ‘I’d rather be with the homies, since I’m from Maryland.’”

“Shell Shock” — as the group of Terps players are called — is one of 34 squads composed of college alumni in the 64-team field, which opened Wednesday. There’s also a group of Division III players called “We Are D3″ and a squad of junior college graduates called “Juco Products.”

Advertisement

The number of college alumni teams is an increase from the 29 squads that competed in last summer’s tournament, and Shell Shock joins groups representing Kansas, Louisville and Texas as first-time participants. Jake Pavorsky, director of player personnel and public relations for The Basketball Tournament, said organizers were excited to hear about the Maryland graduates.

Maryland forward Damonte Dodd, left, drives against Oklahoma State forward Leyton Hammonds on Dec. 3, 2016, in College Park. Dodd said he hopes more experienced teams overlook Shell Shock in The Basketball Tournament. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

“They’re obviously a great program with history and a lot of great players who came through there in recent years,” he said. “I think the goal for those guys on that team is to lay down a foundation for them to be able to do this every year, that guys that graduate college have the ability to come back and do a training camp on campus there and then represent the school on this platform.”

Shell Shock is stocked with names familiar to Maryland fans. There’s 6-5, 200-pound shooting guard Darryl Morsell, the Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate who played for the Terps from 2017 to 2021; 6-5, 187-pound shooting guard Don Carey (2022-23); 6-6, 205-pound shooting guard Xavier Green (2021-22); and 6-8, 230-pound small forward L.G. Gill (2016-17).

Three more — 6-9, 251-pound power forward Robert Carter Jr. (2015-16), 6-4, 184-pound shooting guard Richaud Pack (2014-15) and 6-3, 195-pound point guard Roddy Peters (2013-14) — are battling injuries and are uncertain to play.

The roster is supplemented by others such as 6-5, 195-pound shooting guard Maurice Creek (Indiana and George Washington), 5-7, 160-pound point guard Chris Lykes (Miami and Arkansas), 7-0, 260-pound center Kevin Samuel (South Alabama) and 6-5, 234-pound small forward C.J. Williams (North Carolina State).

The team had initially secured commitments from 6-8, 209-pound small forward Jake Layman (2012-16) and 6-2, 190-pound point guard Melo Trimble (2014-17), but both pulled out after getting opportunities to continue their professional careers in Japan and China, respectively. Omidvar, an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina, said he was prepared for players being forced to side with their professional endeavors.

“That’s something we understood,” he said. “Those players need to make the best decisions for them. If they can get a guaranteed contract with guaranteed money, that’s something that they have to really take seriously.”

Darryl Morsell, a Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate who played for the Terps from 2017 to 2021, will compete with other Terps alumni in The Basketball Tournament. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Omidvar said the idea to launch a team of former Terps began several years ago when The Basketball Tournament organizers reached out. Although the commitment at that time was lacking, the seeds were planted.

Advertisement

“You start to think, ‘Boy, it would be fun to get the boys back together,’” he said. “That 2016 season when we [as a No. 5 seed ] lost in the Sweet Sixteen to [No. 1 seed] Kansas, we all felt in that locker room that there was some unfinished business. This is just an opportunity to finish that business. And now it’s very serendipitous that we’re going to Louisville [the site of that loss], and we have an opportunity to avenge that feeling in that city and try to advance, which is something that you don’t often get.”

Dodd, who has played in Poland twice, the Czech Republic, Kosovo and Bahrain and will continue his career in Japan after The Basketball Tournament, said he did not think the players would need much time to form a sense of cohesion on the floor. He said the players are professional enough to feel accountable to one another.

“We want to go out there and win, but really go out there and have fun,” he said. “It’s cool to get the band back together and play with the guys, but we just want to go out there and have fun and try to win every game and play hard. You can’t really come in with expectations for a new team. Some of these other teams that have been together for three or four years, and we just want to come in and take it one game at a time.”

Historically, experience has been a key element in The Basketball Tournament. Except for the competition’s debut in 2014, when a group of former Notre Dame players emerged with the championship, every title since has been won by a team that had played at least one year before.

But Pavorsky said Shell Shock’s potential was enough that organizers awarded the team the No. 4 seed in the Louisville Regional, where it will meet No. 5 seed “Gataverse,” a collection of Florida alumni, at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

“We definitely were impressed with what they brought out of the gate here,” he said. “They’ve had some growing pains in terms of the roster stuff, but we thought this was a good team that could lay a good foundation.”

Advertisement

Dodd said he hopes more experienced teams overlook Shell Shock.

“Sometimes when you come in as underdogs, no one expects you to win anything,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of people go in and play freely and just do their thing and go far. So sometimes that is a benefit.”

Omidvar said a long-term goal is to continue forming teams to represent Maryland and maybe even host a regional in College Park. He knows that success in the short term can bring that vision closer to reality.

“Terp Nation will want and expect us to win,” he said. “We know that if we’re able to do what we expect to do and can compete at a high level, Terp Nation will be excited about what we’re doing, and that’s going to lead to more excitement.”

The Basketball Tournament

No. 4 Shell Shock (Maryland) vs No. 5 Gataverse (Florida)

Advertisement

Louisville Regional, Round of 64

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+