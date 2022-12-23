Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 75-45 win over Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Mouhamed Sow (35) reacts as Maryland Terrapins guard Jahari Long (2) dives over forward Corey Washington (3) for a loose ball during the second half of the Terrapins' 75-45 win in a non -conference men's college basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland men’s basketball got back in the win column Thursday night with a 75-45 victory over Saint Peter’s, ending a three-game losing streak.

From coach Kevin Willard’s decision to start junior guard Ian Martinez to Maryland struggling on the boards, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ win at Xfinity Center.

Ian Martinez makes his second career start

Against the Terps’ penultimate nonconference opponent of the regular season, Willard was able to test out some lineup changes he has been working on during practice.

Over the past few days, Maryland has had Martinez in the starting five over graduate transfer Don Carey, and on Thursday, the Terps were able to test out the new lineup. Martinez finished with seven points while Carey added five points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Willard said he’s liked Maryland’s original starting lineup that it used in the first 11 games, but he noticed a drop-off in production when Martinez and transfer guard Jahari Long were on the floor together.

“I wanted to see if I can get Jahari and Don on the floor so when we sub, we are not having the drop-off that we’ve had,” Willard said. “When I put Don in, I have someone that can be a scorer and a veteran with Jahari.”

Carey, however, continued to struggle, as he shot 2-for-7 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Through 12 games, Carey is averaging seven points and shooting just 23.5% from deep after hitting 38.8% of his attempts from 3-point range last season at Georgetown.

After a great week of practice, Martinez said he was ready for the challenge of being in the starting lineup. He added that the team trusted him to bring energy, especially on defense.

“That was my job from the start,” Martinez said. “Go out there and speed up the game. We will eventually get into [a rhythm] on offense, but the defensive side is big for us.”

Rebounding about more than size

With sophomore forward Julian Reese sidelined with a shoulder injury, Maryland had trouble securing the glass against the Peacocks.

Saint Peter’s outrebounded Maryland, 38-30, while holding a 17-5 advantage in offensive boards.

Willard understands that 6-foot-7 graduate transfer Patrick Emilien will not be a major factor on the boards given his height. In fact, the Terps’ lack of size across the roster means securing rebounds will often be a challenge.

On Thursday, Willard thought the team’s rebounding issues were due to how players switched on defense.

“We get [senior forward] Donta [Scott] on the perimeter a little too much,” Willard said. “[Since] we switch so much and try to keep teams off balance, we sometimes have Donta not down there rebounding. We don’t switch as much against bigger teams, but smaller teams like this, we do.”

A feather in his cap

There’s something about the Peacocks that makes senior guard Hakim Hart take his game to another level.

With a 20-point performance on Thursday, Hart is averaging 26 points in two games against Saint Peter’s. As a sophomore during the 2020-21 season, Hart had a breakout game against the Peacocks, totaling 32 points on 11-for-13 shooting to lead Maryland to a 90-57 win.

Hart enjoyed another efficient shooting effort Thursday, shooting 7-for-8 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.

“If you look at our stats, and really break down the statistics, there’s one person that’s a key factor for us,” Willard said. “[Hart] is a difference maker. When he plays like that, he’s an all-league guard.”

