Maryland men’s basketball surges past Saint Peter’s, 75-45, to end three-game losing streak

Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Mouhamed Sow (35) reacts as Maryland Terrapins guard Jahari Long (2) dives over forward Corey Washington (3) for a loose ball during the second half of the Terrapins' 75-45 win in a non -conference men's college basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Eight days after Maryland men’s basketball suffered one of its worst losses inside Xfinity Center, the Terps returned to their home court with something to prove.

It took awhile, but Maryland showed it won’t let one game define its season.

The Terps used a 12-1 run in the first half to shake off another slow start and cruised to a 75-45 win over Saint Peter’s on Thursday night, ending a three-game losing streak.

In the team’s penultimate nonconference game of the season, first-year coach Kevin Willard experimented with a new starting lineup. Junior guard Ian Martinez replaced graduate transfer Don Carey in the starting five, while graduate transfer Patrick Emilien started at center with sophomore Julian Reese sidelined with a shoulder injury he suffered in an 87-60 loss against UCLA.

Willard said Wednesday that Reese was “day-to-day” and the team was taking their time with the big man’s recovery to ensure that he’s “100% healed.”

While Reese watched from the bench, Emilien held his own, registering 10 points and four rebounds.

Maryland (9-3) used 10 players against Saint Peter’s, as freshmen Noah Batchelor, Caelum Swanton-Rodger and Ike Cornish entered the game earlier than usual. But in order for the Terps to pull off such a commanding victory, they relied on starting guards Hakim Hart and Jahmir Young. Hart totaled 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, while Young added 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Hart played a big role in Maryland’s scoring surge in the middle of the first half. The senior scored seven consecutive points, driving to the rim at will to give the Terps a 26-12 lead with 5:15 remaining in the half. Maryland went into halftime with a 35-19 advantage after scoring 14 points in the final six minutes.

Maryland opened the second half with a scoring burst. Scott (eight points) knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers before Hart converted an outside shot of his own. With 14 minutes left, Hart scored five straight points before transfer guard Jahari Long (eight points) buried a corner 3-pointer to give the Terps a 31-point advantage.

Maryland shot 57.1% from the field and went 5-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half after going just 3-for-12 from deep in the opening 20 minutes.

Saint Peter’s (6-6) spent the entire evening trying to solve Maryland’s zone defense, but nothing worked. The Peacocks, who made a stunning run to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, committed three turnovers on its first five possessions, including a pair of shot clock violations. They finished the game shooting 30.4% from the field and 4-for-16 from 3-point range while committing 17 turnovers that Maryland turned into 34 points.

