Maryland men’s basketball crushes Saint Louis, 95-67, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off opener for 4th straight win

Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Saint Louis guard Sincere Parker (21) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Kevin Willard flipped the script.

The Maryland men’s basketball coach’s squad came into Saturday’s game with stingy defense being its calling card, but the Terps turned out to be the team lighting up one of the top offensive squads in the country.

Donta Scott tied a career high with 25 points to lead Maryland over Saint Louis, 95-67, in the opening game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Terps (4-0) advance to play the winner of Providence vs. Miami (Fla.) at 1 p.m. Sunday in the championship game.

Don Carey and Hakim Hart had 16 points apiece as the Terps had five players finish in double figures. Ian Martinez added 14 points and Jahmir Young had 11.

The Terps made a season-high 13 three-pointers on 32 attempts.

The Billikens (3-1) entered Saturday averaging 88 points per game, which ranked 35th in the country.

Maryland entered ranked 12th in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 50.7 points per game. The Billikens eclipsed that mark, but it didn’t come easy.

Saint Louis’ top scorer Gibson Jimerson finished with six points, well below his 18.7 per game average. Javonte Perkins had 17 and Yuri Collins added 12.

Leading scorer Julian Reese was held to a season-low four points. The former St. Frances standout entered averaging 15 points per game, but foul trouble in both halves slowed him down. He sat the final 5:01 of the first half after picking up a second foul, then landed back on the bench early in the second with a third foul at 17:07.

The Terps had plenty of firepower without their big man on the way to a 51-27 lead at the break. Hart led the way with 16 points, while Scott and Carey each added 12.

A stagnant perimeter game — Maryland came in just 6-for-39 from 3-point range the past two games — became a source of strength as the Terps went 9-for-19 from deep.

Carey knocked down four threes, while Scott and Hart each added two.

Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)

Maryland never trailed in the half, but created some separation in the final 7:43 with a 16-2 run that gave it a 38-19 lead. A 3-point flurry at the end of the half led to a 13-4 run, with Hart, Scott and Carey each hitting from the perimeter.

It was Saint Louis’ lowest scoring half of the season as the Billikens shot just 25% (8-for-32) from the field compared to Maryland’s 51.4% (19-for-37) in the half.

The Terps improved to 2-0 in the series. The other victory came in the 1994 NCAA Tournament, when Joe Smith had 29 points and 15 rebounds in a 74-66 victory at Kansas Coliseum.

Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Maryland vs. Miami (Fla.)/Providence

Uncasville, Connecticut

Sunday, 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN Networks

Radio: 105.7 FM