Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-59 loss to Rutgers

Despite having a 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.
From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center.
Julian Reese makes his first career start
After Maryland used the same starting five for 16 consecutive games, interim head coach Danny Manning decided the team needed a different look.
Reese made his first start of the season, while Wahab came off the bench. In Reese’s first collegiate start, the former St. Frances standout finished with nine points (2-for-7 from the floor) and seven rebounds in 25 minutes of play. Reese generated most of his offense from the free throw line, going 5-for-6.
“[Reese] came out and did some really good things for us in regards to activity level,” Manning said. “He rebounded the ball especially on the offensive end. He made his free throws.”
Change was needed at the center position. Wahab is averaging three points in the last four games and has looked completely outmatched in conference play. The Georgetown transfer, who finished with four points and four rebounds, has struggled on defense, constantly getting in foul trouble and looks one dimensional on offense.
Even though Reese is young and still has a ton of room to grow, he has been more aggressive on the glass and has been a much better defender.
Manning said postgame that Reese had been practicing well recently, which led him to make the decision. He expects to flip-flop Reese and Wahab as the season continues.
Hakim Hart scores in double figures for 10th straight game
In a season of inconsistent basketball, junior guard Hakim Hart has provided some form of stability. Hart scored 10 points, marking the 10th consecutive time he has scored double figures.
Hart got going early, scoring seven of Maryland’s 16 points during the opening minutes of the game. In the second half, Hart converted his only 3-point attempt of the game to give the Terps a 45-39 lead before everything began falling apart in the final 13 minutes of the second half.
This season, Hart is averaging a career-best 10.2 points per game while shooting 53.9% from the floor and 84.8% from the free throw line. Hart has stepped up defensively as well, averaging close to two steals per game. While Maryland has struggled to live up to preseason expectations, Hart, on the other hand, has exceeded them.
Maryland second half meltdown
The Terps key to a strong first half was their ability to get to the free throw line and generate turnovers. Maryland went 13-for-15 from the free throw line, while scoring 18 points off 16 first half turnovers.
“That’s part of our formula to score the basketball,” Manning said. “We’re one of the better teams in the country at getting to the free throw line. That’s been something that’s given us a chance to be successful as a team.”
Rutgers was able to stage a second half turnaround not only because guard Ron Harper Jr. (31 points) was shooting like he was Steph Curry, but the Scarlet Knights cut down on the mistakes, committing five turnovers, while limiting the Terps to just four free throw attempts.
Maryland had only one steal in the second half after recording seven in the first. The Terps transition offense had Rutgers out of rhythm defensively. But once Maryland stopped getting out in transition, Scarlet Knights were able to settle down on defense, limiting the Terps to 25% shooting.
“We were a little anxious,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “Just some uncharacteristic turnovers. Once we settled down and really executed, we didn’t have any issues.”