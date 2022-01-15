Maryland men’s basketball collapses in second half in 70-59 loss to Rutgers, falls to 1-5 in Big Ten

COLLEGE PARK — Three days removed from the most chaotic game of the season, there was a sense of calmness for Maryland men’s basketball early Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. The Terps jumped out to one of their largest first-half leads of the season, while guards Eric Ayala and Hakim Hart continued to be a symbol of consistency.
But in the second half, things began to unravel. Rutgers got hot from the 3-point line, while Maryland couldn’t solve the Scarlet Knights’ defensive pressure, resulting in a 70-59 loss at Xfinity Center.
The Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) shot 50% from the field, knocked down seven 3-pointers and outscored Maryland 43-21 in the second half to leave the Terps in utter disbelief. Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., who scored a season-high 31 points, dominated the second half, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.
With Maryland (9-8, 1-5) trailing by five points and the stadium rocking, Harper buried a wide-open three from the corner to give Rutgers a 65-57 lead with 1:14 remaining in the game.
The game started promisingly for the Terps. Senior guard Eric Ayala (13 points and four rebounds) hit a pair of 3-pointers while junior Hakim Hart (10 points and four rebounds) scored in transition to give the Terps an early nine-point advantage. Rutgers, however, struck back. With Maryland held scoreless for over two minutes, the Scarlet Knights used a 10-0 run to tie the game at 14 with 12:24 to go in the first half.
Maryland went down 21-20 before Terps junior forward Donta Scott knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to take a two-point advantage. The Terps used a 10-0 run to take a 30-21 lead with 6:12 left in the half.
What kept Maryland in front in the first half was the team’s ability to get to the free-throw line, as the Terps went 13-for-15 from the stripe. Graduate student point guard Fatts Russell (nine points and six rebounds) went 5-for-5 from the line despite shooting 0-for-4 from the field, while freshman Julian Reese (St. Frances), who made his first career start, went 3-for-4 from the line.
Rutgers, meanwhile, struggled to find any offensive rhythm, committing 11 turnovers. The Terps took advantage of almost every mishap, scoring 18 points off turnovers in the first half.
During the final two minutes of the first half, Russell and Ayala converted back-to-back layups to give the Terps a 38-27 lead heading into the break. It was Maryland’s largest halftime lead since the season-opener against Quinnipiac, when the Terps held a 14-point advantage.
But Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy put his team on the verge of a comeback. Mulcahy buried a 3-pointer before converting three-point play, cutting Maryland’s lead to 42-39 with 13:51 remaining in the game.
Hart’s 3-pointer gave the Terps a six-point lead, but Rutgers’ defense kept them off the scoreboard after that. Maryland missed its last four shot attempts and finished the game shooting 33.3% from the field and 6-for-25 from 3-point range. Rutgers even limited Maryland’s free-throw attempts, as the Terps went to the line four times in the second half.
Rutgers used its solid defense to create momentum on the offensive end. The Scarlet Knights made three consecutive 3-pointers, including two from Harper, to take a 49-45 lead with 9:14 left in regulation.
Scott and Ayala each made a 3-pointer to regain the lead, but Harper delivered once again. The Rutgers star made back-to-back threes to give the Scarlet Knights a four-point lead.
The Terps responded, tying the score once again. After a basket from Reese, Russell dribbled to the free-throw line for a pull-up jumper to knot the game at 55 with 3:32 to go in regulation.
The Scarlet Knights answered with an 8-2 run, however, extending their lead to eight points while fans headed for the exits with 1:05 remaining.
This story will be updated.
MARYLAND@MICHIGAN
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Latest Terps
TV: ESPN2 Radio: 105.7 FM