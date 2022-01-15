Maryland men’s basketball collapses in second half in 70-59 loss to Rutgers, falls to 1-5 in Big Ten

What kept Maryland in front in the first half was the team’s ability to get to the free-throw line, as the Terps went 13-for-15 from the stripe. Graduate student point guard Fatts Russell (nine points and six rebounds) went 5-for-5 from the line despite shooting 0-for-4 from the field, while freshman Julian Reese (St. Frances), who made his first career start, went 3-for-4 from the line.