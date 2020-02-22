Looking at Maryland men’s basketball’s tight rotation: Who’s taking the brunt of workload, is it sustainable?

In the 2016-17 season, the top six players averaged 154.6 combined minutes per game. Minutes across the bench were spread out, with 11 players averaging at least 10 minutes per game. In the 2017-18 season, average combined minutes increased to 173.5, with nine players averaging at least 10 minutes per game. In the 2018-19 season, average combined minutes for the top six dropped to 170 and eight players averaged at least 10 minutes. This season, only the team’s top six players are averaging 10 minutes. The next highest player, Serrel Smith Jr., averages eight minutes but hasn’t logged over eight minutes in the last five games.