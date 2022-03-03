Rick Pitino shuts down Maryland men’s basketball coaching rumors: ‘It will not be me’

Even though Pitino has a ton of baggage stemming from scandals during his time at Louisville, it’s not a surprise his name circulated for the job due to his track record for winning. After leading the Gaels to a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title and a NCAA tournament berth during his first season, Pitino has guided them to a 24-5 record while clinching the conference regular-season title. In November, Iona upset Alabama, which was ranked No. 10 in the country at the time.