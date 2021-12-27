‘It’s what I have to do’: How Qudus Wahab went from Nigeria to Maryland in pursuit of a basketball dream

Maryland men’s basketball junior forward Qudus Wahab is a quiet and reserved person who takes time coming out of his shell. That’s why interim Terps coach Danny Manning pushes him to be vocal in practice, while his former high school coach Ricardo Reed made him a team captain during his senior season at Flint Hill.
Within Maryland’s gentle giant, there’s a story to tell. A story of how he came to the United States from his home in Lagos, Nigeria, at age 15, leaving behind his mother, twin brothers and sister with no formal basketball training.
Over the years, as Wahab learned the sport, he tried to find his place in a new country. And although he hasn’t seen his family in six years, Wahab understands what is required to pursue a basketball dream in America while obtaining a college degree.4
“It’s what I have to do,” Wahab said. “I just feel like it’s the sacrifice I have to make.”
Duval Simmonds, a former assistant basketball coach at Virginia Academy, was connected with Wahab through friends who played overseas. They sent Simmonds a video of Wahab, a skinny 6-foot-10 teenager at the time, playing basketball on an outdoor court in Nigeria. Wahab, who had no coordination and a few dribble moves, would turn to a broken-down basket and dunk the ball.
After Simmonds had conversations with Wahab’s mother, Oludayo, they agreed to bring him to the United States. He enrolled in Virginia Academy with help from former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, who was the school’s athletic director and basketball coach.
Wahab had a bad experience with his original host family, which led to him moving in with Simmonds, where he has stayed ever since. A few years later, Simmonds adopted Wahab into his family.
“We felt obligated because we helped them get here, and we just wanted him to end up in a good situation,” said Simmonds, a former basketball player at Saint Joseph’s. “After speaking with his mom because he’s going to be here for a while, we will take care of him as if he were family. Socially, medically and athletically, she gave us permission to make those decisions on her behalf.”
In the United States, Wahab had to adjust to how he looked at people — literally. The customs between his new and old home are not one in the same.
“Here in America, you call an uncle or someone senior by name, but it’s not like that in Nigeria,” Wahab said. “In Nigeria, when I talk to my parents, I don’t look them in the eyes. In America, you have to as a sign of respect. It was something I needed to adjust to.”
It took a couple of months for Wahab to open up to Simmonds and his family. Once he felt comfortable, Wahab trusted them more, and they made him feel accepted in America.
Simmonds, who was born in Jamaica but lived in New Jersey, has treated Wahab like a son, taking him on family vacations with his wife and two daughters while Wahab has grown on and off the court. He’s noticed Wahab has a knack for researching things, so if the towering forward doesn’t know something, he’ll spend hours researching and studying it until he has a full understanding.
“I think over this summer or the summer before, he spent hours just trying to learn finance or to learn how he can invest into stocks to the point where he was talking to me about it in the car, and I was telling him to shut up,” Simmonds said. “The kid is extremely smart.”
Wahab’s willingness to learn has translated to the basketball court. In addition to learning about finances, he used the internet to watch old basketball highlights and in turn trained for five to six days a week to be an impact player by the time he went to college. Wahab went from barely able to dribble to hitting mid-range jumpers and spin moves.
Wahab’s transition to the United States helped him grow accustomed to other changes that came after. Two years after attending Virginia Academy, Wahab transferred to Flint Hill School in Oakton, Virginia, where he grew even more comfortable living in a more crowded environment.
“That was my first experience being at a big school,” Wahab said of Flint Hill. “Before I didn’t talk at all. It wasn’t until I moved to Flint Hill [that] I started talking a little bit and feeling more accepted.”
Wahab was a part of an advisory group at Flint Hill where his teacher had him and other students put together a band performance that involved him playing the drums in front of the school.
Reed said “it shocked everyone.”
“That’s him stepping out of character, doing something not expected,” added Reed, who’s coached at Flint Hill for 17 years. “But as he became more acclimated and more confident on the floor, I believe it transferred to him being confident off the floor.”
During Wahab’s senior season in 2019, he was a defensive stalwart, averaging a double-double as he helped the Huskies to a conference championship. Wahab, a three-star recruit, eventually committed to Georgetown over Virginia Tech, LSU, Syracuse and others.
“He was a kid who affected the game defensively,” Reed said. “Rebounding, protecting the rim and blocking shots. But ultimately, through his steadfast commitment to working hard offensively, you [could] see him start to develop confidence.”
Wahab played two seasons at Georgetown, helping the Hoyas to a Big East title and an NCAA tournament berth in 2020-21 before transferring to Maryland to play in the Big Ten Conference and compete against the nation’s top big men.
Through 10 games, Wahab has averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 59.7% from the field. Wahab said Maryland reminds him of Flint Hill, as his teammates have allowed him to be himself.
“It’s just a matter of just adjusting, and getting familiar with the coaching staff, the community and the players,” Simmonds said. “Once he does that, you will see him be a completely different person. I think I’ve seen [Wahab] laugh more in these past couple of months than at Georgetown.”
Terps freshman forward Julian Reese said Wahab is mostly quiet but has his moments when he becomes an extrovert. Wahab has been a mentor for Reese, showing him footwork techniques and hand placements.
Manning, a former star at Kansas and a 14-year NBA veteran, believes big men like Wahab are misunderstood. Manning, who is 6-10 himself, said it’s hard to be yourself because people sometimes assume that you are older and more experienced in life.
“By nature, he’s just a mild-mannered young man,” Manning said. “So getting him to come out of his shell takes a little bit. Every time we are doing a drill, we want him to call for the ball, just to create more of a presence, vocally and defensively, too.”
Wahab always thinks about his family. Even though he currently doesn’t have plans to visit Nigeria, he talks to his mom through the phone, FaceTime and WhatsApp every day. For Wahab, getting a degree would honor his mother while setting an example for his siblings.
“That would be a great honor for me to pay back my mom for making that sacrifice and allowing me to come to the U.S.,” he said. “That would mean a lot to my family.”
Wahab said it was tough growing up in Lagos, as the economic situation wasn’t the best. Despite that, he still misses the people and the music vibrating the streets of a city that, he said, never sleeps.
“It’s a very busy city,” Wahab said. “People play music from the shops and the offices, and they play loudly on the street. It’s just a great feeling, to be honest. I think I’m a city guy.”
Simmonds sometimes looks back at Wahab’s first highlight video and laughs. For Simmonds, witnessing Wahab become an impact player in college is like watching a sculpture get molded over time. He believes Wahab hasn’t hit his ceiling yet, but when he does, Maryland will be a much better team.
“His best basketball is ahead of him,” Simmonds said.