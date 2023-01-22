Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Maryland men's basketball at No. 3 Purdue | PHOTOS

Maryland men's basketball played No. 3 Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) drives between Maryland guard Ian Martinez (23) and guard Jahmir Young (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) shoots in front of Maryland guard Don Carey (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets a dunk against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots over Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue head coach Matt Painter gestures on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) shoots in front of Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) tries to get around Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after a basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) shoots over Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Maryland guard Don Carey (0) shoots over Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Maryland guard Ian Martinez (23) shoots over Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) shoots around Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) and Maryland forward Ike Cornish (20) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

