Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 67-61 win over Penn State

Maryland men’s basketball continues to build momentum during the season’s final stretch, defeating Penn State, 67-61, Monday night.
From the Terps’ improved bench production to another strong defensive effort, here are three takeaways from their first win inside Xfinity Center since Jan. 21.
Terps’ bench stepping up
Maryland’s lack of bench production has been a concern for most of the season. The Terps have scored fewer than 10 bench points in 13 games, providing little to no help on the offensive end.
That trend has switched in the last two games, however, as Maryland’s bench has outscored opponents, 45-38. In the win over Nebraska, senior Eric Ayala helped, scoring 13 points off the bench since his lingering wrist injury has limited his minutes for the time being.
Sophomore transfer Ian Martinez only had four points, but his energy on the defensive end was valuable. But Martinez scored 10 points against Nebraska on Friday and 12 in the loss to Iowa on Feb. 10.
Maryland graduate transfer Fatts Russell believes the team is no longer second-guessing themselves, which has helped from a confidence standpoint.
“That was our problem,” Russell said. “I felt like today and the last couple of games, people are shooting shots, believing that they’re going to make. That’s very important moving forward.”
Defensive strides continue
After Maryland’s 62-61 loss to No. 3 Purdue, there was a feeling the Terps were turning a corner defensively. Over the past two games, they have been aggressive defensively, contesting shots and being a pest in the passing lanes.
Maryland had 11 steals Monday night and have 29 steals over the past three games. Martinez has been a major factor — he has four steals in back-to-back games — and junior guard Hakim Hart also had four steals.
The Terps’ defense has aided the offensive effort as they scored 18 points off turnovers against the Nittany Lions. With 13:04 to go in the second half, Ayala stole a pass before rushing down the court to drain a 3-pointer, giving Maryland a nine-point lead. A few minutes later, Martinez’s fourth steal of the game resulted in a layup from Ayala.
“Whenever you are disruptive defensively, it gives you a chance to score on the other team’s broken defense,” interim coach Danny Manning said. “It’s easier to set your defense on a made bucket. You get a steal and get in transition, you are in an open court and a lot of good things can happen.”
Maryland has averaged 17.8 points off turnovers in the last four games.
Ayala’s wrist injury
Ayala’s wrist injury has affected him as of late, keeping him out of the Purdue game and limiting his production in Friday’s win over Nebraska. On Monday, Ayala took major strides, shooting 5-for-8 from the floor while knocking down three 3-pointers in 18 minutes of action off the bench.
Against the Cornhuskers, Ayala didn’t look comfortable shooting the ball and attempted only three shots. The senior guard looked more confident and didn’t appear to be hesitant against Penn State.
“He felt like the old Eric in terms of aggressiveness and scoring the basketball,” Manning said. “When he was first coming off of the injury, he was more of a playmaker, not confident enough to shoot the basketball.”
Ayala said after the game that he began feeling better one to two practices ago. Even though Manning noticed Ayala returning to form leading up to the game, he remained cautious and had the senior guard come off the bench for the second straight contest.
“The more comfortable he is, the more minutes he’s going to get and he’ll get back to his regular load,” Manning said. “I anticipate fairly soon.”
“The way we are playing right now, if Eric gets hot, we are going to be scary,” Russell said. “We know how explosive he can be. I’m excited for him to be 100%.”
MARYLAND@INDIANA
Thursday, 7 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: 105.7 FM