Fatts Russell comes alive in second half as Maryland men’s basketball inches closer to .500 with 67-61 win over Penn State

COLLEGE PARK — Penn State men’s basketball has had the upper hand over Maryland over the past few seasons, winning three straight and four of the last five matchups dating back to the 2018-19 season.
On Monday night, Maryland shifted the narrative, beating the Nittany Lions, 67-61, at Xfinity Center.
Maryland’s first win over Penn State since 2018 was fueled by the backcourt duo of senior Eric Ayala and graduate student Fatts Russell. After combining for three points in the first half, Ayala (13 points) and Russell (18 points) came alive in the second half to help the Terps pull away.
Ayala had the home crowd rocking early in the second half when he stole the ball and knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer to give Maryland (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) a 48-39 lead.
But Maryland went cold and the Nittany Lions took advantage. Penn State went on an 8-2 run, cutting the deficit to six with less than two minutes remaining. Fans’ emotions began to simmer down, as some had their hands placed on their head, hoping the Terps don’t fall apart against a winnable foe.
After Penn State’s Sam Sessom scored five quick points to make it a four-point game, Russell’s defense provided the cushion. The Rhode Island transfer stripped the ball from Sessom before making a free throw to give Maryland a seven-point lead with 13.2 seconds remaining.
Junior forward Donta Scott added 12 points while junior transfer Qudus Wahab totaled seven points and seven rebounds. The Terps shot 46% from the floor, while Penn State converted 47.2% of its shot attempts.
Sessoms (17 points) and John Harrar (14 points, 13 rebounds) led the Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10), which attempted only five free throws and made three. Maryland went 15-for-19 from the charity stripe.
Sophomore transfer Ian Martinez had another strong defensive performance, recording four of Maryland’s nine steals. The Utah transfer has eight takeaways the past two games.
An encouraging sign for the Terps was how in-sync Wahab and Russell looked at the start, as the big man scored seven of Maryland’s first 13 points with most of his buckets being assisted by the point guard. Two minutes into the first half, Russell dribbled towards the rim, drawing a double-team before throwing a no-look pass to the Georgetown transfer for a powerful two-handed dunk.
Wahab was the driving force of a 6-0 run that allowed the Terps to take an early six-point advantage. However, Wahab checked out of the game and Penn State converted five of seven shot attempts. Maryland managed to take a 21-17 lead thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from junior Hakim Hart and freshman Julian Reese (St. Frances).
Ayala, who has been dealing with a wrist injury, didn’t look like himself in the victory over Nebraska Friday night. Even though the senior guard had four assists, he only took two shots, both hitting the front of the rim. After Maryland missed four straight shot attempts, allowing Penn State to take a two-point lead, Ayala knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Terps a 24-23 advantage with 3:31 left in the first.
The Nittany Lions quickly took a four-point in less than a minute, prompting interim coach Danny Manning to call a timeout. Scott responded after the breather with a basket and Martinez stole the ball before racing down the floor for a layup, tying the game at 28 at halftime.
Russell was missing in action during the first half, recording zero points as two personal fouls kept him on the bench. When the second half started, however, he found his rhythm, scoring seven consecutive points to take a 35-34 lead. The Terps never relinquished the lead.
Russell kept the scoring surge going, knocking down a 3-pointer before Ayala converted one of his own off a steal, giving Maryland a 46-39 lead with 12:58 remaining in regulation.
Ayala and Russell’s energy was infectious, as Maryland played with a spark to remain in front. With 8:40 on the clock, Hart (eight points) stole the ball at halfcourt then drew a foul as he converted a layup, extending the Terps’ lead to 13 points, their largest of the game.
But the Terps suddenly into a familiar trap. Maryland went on a scoreless drought that lasted more than three minutes, allowing Penn State to cut the deficit to 59-53.
Russell’s free-throw shooting gave his team a 65-58 lead. Even though Penn State guard Myles Dread knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead down to four, time wasn’t on the Nittany Lions’ side.
MARYLAND@INDIANA
Thursday, 7 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: 105.7 FM