Maryland men’s basketball forward Pavlo Dziuba expresses support for home country with ‘PRAY FOR UKRAINE’ message on sneakers

Less than 24 hours after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Maryland men’s basketball sophomore Pavlo Dziuba expressed his solidarity for his home country during Thursday night’s game at Indiana.
Dziuba, a transfer from Arizona State who is from Kyiv, Ukraine, wrote “PRAY FOR UKRAINE” and “NO WAR PEACE” with a heart on his sneakers.
Dziuba came to Maryland after logging just 33 minutes in eight games last season, averaging 0.4 points and 0.3 rebounds for the Sun Devils last season. He has played 32 minutes for the Terps this season.
Russia unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides on Thursday in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe since World War II and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”
Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on a multiple fronts, but had suffered dozens of deaths and also had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences of his action. Other nations also announced sanctions, or said they would shortly.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
