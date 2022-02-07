Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 82-67 loss to No. 16 Ohio State

After Maryland men’s basketball’s 82-67 loss to Ohio State on Sunday, the Terps reached a new low, falling below .500 for the first time this season. Maryland (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) hasn’t had a losing record this late in the season since 1993.
From junior forward Donta Scott’s career day to the Terps’ desperate need for shooters, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ loss at the Value City Arena.
Donta Scott matches career high 25 points
Maryland had another dreadful offensive performance, with the Terps shooting less than 40% for the second time in the past three games. But Scott was a shining star, tying a career high with 25 points along with six rebounds.
Scott was on fire in the second half, scoring 10 of Maryland’s first 12 points. He showcased versatility, scoring around the rim while knocking down a season-high five 3-pointers. Scott’s offensive rating of 145 was the best this year.
“When Donta is playing like that, it opens up a lot of different things for our team,” interim coach Danny Manning said. “He’s able to score the ball from the perimeter. I thought he provided a lot of energy on the glass, rebounding the basketball.”
At 6 feet 8 and 230 pounds, Scott has the size for a prototypical stretch four. He can score the ball from different spots on the floor and has shown athleticism.
However, Scott’s biggest issue is consistency. Before scoring in double figures against Ohio State and Michigan State, Scott was a combined 1-for-13 from the floor versus Rutgers and Indiana.
The Terps need shooters
Whoever takes over the Maryland coaching job for the foreseeable future should invest in recruiting shooters, whether it’s through the high school ranks or the transfer portal. The Terps shot 10-for-29 from outside against the Buckeyes. The Terps’ confidence is admirable, but in reality, the team doesn’t have enough consistent shooters to take that many 3-point shots in a game.
After Scott shot 43.8% from 3-point range last season, his shooting percentage from outside dropped to 31% this year. Even though he went 5-for-8 from deep against the Buckeyes, Scott went 4-for-17 in the previous five games.
Even though senior guard Eric Ayala has converted over 200 3-point attempts during his time with Maryland, he is more of a volume scorer along with graduate transfer Fatts Russell, who shot 1-for-6 from outside. Granted, Ayala and Russell had their moments, but overall, they are not players you would rely on for consistent outside shooting.
When the paint isn’t open, the Terps tend to settle for outside shots. However, Maryland, who ranks 12th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting (31.8%) doesn’t have the players who can knock down those shots consistently, which puts the team in a hole during games.
Fatts Russell inches closer to career milestone
After Russell, a Rhode Island transfer, scored 12 points Sunday, he is now 10 shy of 1,900 points. He is the only active Division I player with at least 1,800 points, 450 assists and 225 steals.
Russell amassed 1,594 career points at Rhode Island, ranking 13th in school history. Prior to the Ohio State game, Russell ranked 23rd among active players in career points, 13th in steals and 35th in assists. This season, Russell is averaging 12.9 points, tying Scott for second most on the team.