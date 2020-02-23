Previewing No. 7 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 25 Ohio State: Game time, odds and how to watch

Poor shooting efforts in the second half of the past two games have prevented Maryland from pulling away from teams after holding a lead at halftime. With an eight-point lead in Michigan State on Feb. 15, the Terps missed their first 10 3-point attempts and allowed the Spartans to take a seven-point lead with seven minutes remaining. It took a surge from sophomore forward Jalen Smith and senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who hit four straight 3-pointers, to pull out a comeback victory on the road.