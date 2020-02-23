Previewing No. 7 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 25 Ohio State: Game time, odds and how to watch

Here’s what you need to know about the No. 7 Maryland men’s basketball team’s game vs. No. 25 Ohio State on Sunday:
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: The Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM
Records: Maryland (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State (17-9, 7-8)
Line: Ohio State by 2½ (as of Sunday morning)
What to watch
1. Does Maryland continue its success on the road?
After failing to win a true road game halfway through January, the Terps have won four straight away from Xfinity Center. Coach Mark Turgeon and players have pointed to multiple things that have allowed them to be successful on the road, one being staying composed and protecting the basketball in hostile environments.
In Maryland’s first four true road games, the Terps averaged almost 17 turnovers per game. In its last four true road games, that number has decreased to under eight per game.
“We’ve really kind of settled into the way we’re playing now, and I think guys know where guys are supposed to be,” Turgeon said. “They know what’s a good play and not a good play. ... I just think we’ve been more consistent with our approach towards offense the last six weeks.”
2. What is DJ Carton’s status?
Ohio State has played its last six games without freshman guard DJ Carton, who on Jan. 30 announced he would be stepping away from the program to focus on his mental health.
The Buckeyes are 4-2 since Carton stepped away but are missing an integral part of their rotation. Carton is the team’s third-leading scorer despite making just three starts this season.
Based on recent comments from Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, Carton likely won’t suit up for Sunday’s game against Maryland. In the teams’ first matchup Jan. 11, a 67-55 win for the Terps in College Park, Carton scored 14 points and added three assists.
“He’s terrific. He’s their second-leading scorer in league play, so if he does play it gives them more offense,” Turgeon said. “But they’re still a really good team.”
3. Can Maryland shoot well from 3 in the second half?
Poor shooting efforts in the second half of the past two games have prevented Maryland from pulling away from teams after holding a lead at halftime. With an eight-point lead in Michigan State on Feb. 15, the Terps missed their first 10 3-point attempts and allowed the Spartans to take a seven-point lead with seven minutes remaining. It took a surge from sophomore forward Jalen Smith and senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who hit four straight 3-pointers, to pull out a comeback victory on the road.
Earlier this week against Northwestern, Maryland shot 1-for-13 in the second half, keeping the pesky Wildcats in the game late until the Terps were finally able to create some distance.
After Maryland’s 76-67 win over Northwestern, Turgeon said his team “couldn’t make a jumper in the second, which is kind of who we turn into sometimes.”