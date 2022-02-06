Maryland men’s basketball reaches new low with 82-67 loss to No. 16 Ohio State; first time under .500 this late in season since 1993

The last time the Terps (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten Conference) had a losing record this late in the season was March 12, 1993, the final game of former coach Gary Williams’ fourth season in which they finished 12-16 and 2-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Those Terps started 10-5 but lost seven straight and fell to 10-11 on Feb. 13, 1993, and never had a winning record the rest of the way. Maryland made the NCAA tournament 11 consecutive seasons after that.