‘You can’t be scared to miss’: After turbulent start, Maryland men’s basketball looking to break out of shooting slump

If you are trying to figure out why the Maryland men’s basketball team has struggled during its 5-4 start, look no further to the team’s offense.
The Terps have struggled to stay consistent on offense, which interim head coach Danny Manning said can be attributed to anything from the opponents’ defense to the ball simply not falling into the basket.
In Maryland’s loss to Northwestern, the Terps shot 28.8% from the field and 7-for-36 from 2-point range. According to Sports Reference, the Terps’ 19.4% shooting mark from 2-point range was their worst in a game since the 2010-11 season.
“When a team misses shots, you credit the other team to a certain extent, but there are also shots that your players should make when they get the ball to a certain spot,” Manning said. “But that’s the one thing you can’t control when playing.”
The Terps’ inability to remain consistent offensively has prevented them from maintaining leads during games. Maryland has gone on scoring runs only to go cold, allowing opponents to come back.
“It puts a lot more pressure on the defense,” graduate transfer guard Xavier Green said. “If you’re not scoring, you got to lock up. What we are focusing on is getting out in transition because it’s hard to beat us.”
The past two games against Virginia Tech and Northwestern are prime examples. In the loss to the Hokies, the Terps jumped out to a seven-point lead in the second half while Virginia Tech missed 13 consecutive shots. However, Maryland began missing shots, and the Hokies went on a 10-2 scoring run that changed the game.
“It’s a little [upsetting] when you can’t capitalize on certain things,” junior forward Donta Scott said after the Virginia Tech game. “We just got to come together to figure out what’s the best solution to capitalizing.”
Maryland opened the second half against Northwestern on a 10-3 run to take a 37-35 lead with 17:49 left in regulation. Once again, Maryland had a hard time scoring, as the Terps missed 10 straight shots.
Even though Maryland went 10-for-23 from 3-point range against Northwestern, the Terps are shooting 28.9% from behind the arc this season, which ranks 301st in the nation, according to KenPom. If Maryland keeps this up, the Terps could have their worst 3-point shooting percentage in the past 10 years.
Maryland has shot under 30% from deep five times this season. In the loss to Virginia Tech, the Terps went 1-for-13. When they defeated Hofstra, they were 3-for-20 from deep.
To make matters worse, Maryland’s shooting struggles are coming from its key contributors. Senior guard Eric Ayala is shooting a career-low 33% from the field. In the loss to Virginia Tech, Ayala had an offensive rating of 28, the lowest in a game since 2019-20, according to KenPom.
Ayala has shot 3-for-20 in the past two games while going 1-for-12 on 2-point attempts. Ayala’s true shooting percentage, which measures a player’s efficiency, has dropped from 58.1% in 2020-21 to 44.1% this year.
Scott has been inconsistent as well. He scored nine points (2-for-11 shooting) against Northwestern after scoring in double figures in the previous two games. Scott’s 3-point shooting has dropped tremendously since last year. The junior forward, who shot 43.5% from deep last season, is now shooting 28.2%.
“I’ve been there as a player,” Manning said. “We want to get fouled, we want to get an offensive rebound, get out on the break and get a layup. You want to see the ball go into the hoop. From there, you feel like the lid comes off.”
Junior forward Qudus Wahab has perhaps been Maryland’s best offensive player. The Georgetown transfer has a 118.6 offensive rating, averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds on 60.7% shooting.
Wahab’s problem is that he has been taken out of games at times because of defensive mishaps, foul trouble and opponents constantly double-teaming him.
Graduate transfer point guard Fatts Russell is not known for shooting at a high percentage. Throughout his college career at Rhode Island and now Maryland, he has shot 35.8% from the field. However, Russell’s shot selection has been questionable at times. He finished 3-for-12 against Northwestern, and there were moments when took ill-advised contested shots.
Manning said he wants to play Russell off the ball more, hoping to unlock an offensive spark.
“He has scored over 2,000 points in college so he can score the basketball,” Manning said. “We got to give him a chance to do some of the things that he’s capable of doing.”
Russell has had conversations with Manning about being more aggressive as a scorer and a playmaker.
“Coming into the season, I thought I had to be more of a distributor,” Russell said. “Now, [Manning] has asked me to be more aggressive. Not just shooting shots, but playmaking. I have to step up to the challenge.”
The key is confidence. Manning understands the team can’t control the ball going into the rim, but he wants his players to be fearless when they have open looks.
“Our staff has a problem with guys when they have an open look, and they don’t take the shot,” Manning said. “Continue to trust the work that we’ve put in, and hopefully, they’ll start falling. But you can’t be scared to shoot it, and you can’t be scared to miss.”
Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational
MARYLAND VS. NO. 20 FLORIDA
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
Latest Terps
TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 105.7 FM