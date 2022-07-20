Maryland men’s basketball announces nonconference schedule, including home games vs. Coppin State, UMBC, Saint Peter’s

Maryland men’s basketball on Wednesday announced the remaining schedule of nonconference games for the 2022-23 season, the first under new coach Kevin Willard.

The newly announced games include home matchups against Western Carolina on Nov. 10, Binghamton on Nov. 15, Coppin State on Nov. 25, Saint Peter’s on Dec. 22 and UMBC on Dec. 29.

Maryland will face the Peacocks following their magical NCAA Tournament run, in which they advanced to the Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed before losing to North Carolina. Their former coach, Shaheen Holloway, was an assistant under Willard and replaced him as Seton Hall’s coach.

The Terps are 14-0 against the Retrievers with their last matchup a 66-45 victory in 2017.

The Terps previously announced their matchup against Tennessee — the No. 5 team in the country last season — on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as well as a home-and-home series with future Big Ten Conference foe UCLA beginning on Dec. 14 at the Xfinity Center.

The Terps will also travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, to take on Saint Louis in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 19 and then either Miami or Providence on Nov. 20.

Even though the dates for Maryland’s conference schedule haven’t been announced, the Terps will host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin at the Xfinity Center, and will travel to face Iowa, Michigan State and Rutgers.