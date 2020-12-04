How Maryland men’s basketball reworked its schedule on the fly after coronavirus cancellations

About five weeks ago, as the Big Ten Conference was meeting with its programs and laying the groundwork for a men’s basketball season to be played amid a surging pandemic, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon figured he would need a few contingencies should COVID-19 upend his schedule.
So in the past week, when three nonconference games were canceled because of positive tests in the opposing program, Turgeon and his staff simply huddled together in his office, scanned the list of 15-20 teams compiled who could serve as replacement opponents and began texting and making phone calls.
The staff isn’t necessarily looking for an ideal matchup but just simply surveying the field to see who might be available to fill the empty slot.
Over a week into the early season, Maryland (3-0) has seen as many games canceled as it has played. Hours before the team’s season opener against Old Dominion on Nov. 25, Monmouth, which was supposed to play the Terps on Tuesday, announced a positive test within its program and canceled its upcoming games as it entered a 14-day quarantine.
Maryland announced the next day that it found a new opponent to play in that slot: in-state rival Towson. But just four days after that, the teams’ scheduled matchup was canned because of a positive test within the Tigers’ program. The Terps announced the following day that they would travel to Harrisburg to play James Madison on Saturday afternoon. But just 24 hours later, George Mason backed out of its game with Maryland at the Xfinity Center on Friday because of a positive test.
By the end of the day, the Terps had rescheduled for the same date and time with Saint Peter’s.
“Players are probably upset for a second but I told them whenever a game gets canceled, we’re going to try really hard to get another opponent,” Turgeon said Thursday. “So I think they’re on board. They just go with the flow, man, they’re resilient.”
Turgeon said rescheduling James Madison after the Towson cancellation took “about three hours.” After studying schedules to see who might be free and who wasn’t sidelined by coronavirus issues, assistant coaches started sending out texts and calls to any connections. Turgeon said the program even reached out to Notre Dame coach Mike Brey after he tweeted that the program was looking for an opponent on Dec. 4 or 5. The programs’ schedules didn’t align, however.
While everyone lends a hand in the process, the ultimate job of securing the matchups goes to Mark Bialkoski, director of basketball operations. “Ops guys talking to ops guys. Coach Bialkoski, he did a great job with this,” Turgeon said.
It’s been a wonky ordeal of basketball musical chairs that has at times rearranged practice schedules and kept players on their toes. But it’s the price of admission for playing in a pandemic.
Senior guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) couldn’t recall the first game that was canceled — Monmouth, of course. Turgeon sent a text about the James Madison game but Morsell heard about another rescheduling from Twitter.
“It’s what we expected,” Morsell said. “Coming into the season, we knew that we were playing [in] a world pandemic. So we just try and be as flexible as we can as a team and come in when we have practice and stuff and compete and just focus on getting better.”
Maryland’s game against James Madison on Saturday will be the Terps’ first road game of the season and one that comes on short rest, exactly 24 hours from tip-off against Saint Peter’s. Turgeon said he didn’t want to have a doubleheader with the woman’s team and was wary of scheduling Saturday games so as not to conflict with the football schedule. (Both the Maryland women’s basketball and the football teams’ games on Saturday were canceled recently because of coronavirus issues, another example of how ever-changing the season can be).
While Saturday’s game isn’t the most convenient, it’s one that could serve as a learning experience for a team with a lot of new faces. After three games in five days, the team has had some time to practice. Finally going to an opposing team’s arena “might be good for us,” Turgeon said.
Turgeon and Morsell said the team would treat the back-to-back as if it was a Big Ten or NCAA tournament, allowing players to get accustomed to the quick turnaround that’s required in postseason play.
“For us, we just want to play,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said. “We want to stay healthy. We want to make sure that we’re ready to play when we do have a game. With cancellations and the risk of maybe traveling or any situation and not being able to play, that’s just something that we’re willing to take and we’re willing to fight. This is something that we had taken away from us for eight months and we love this game and we want to be able to play.
“It’s obviously very different. It’s obviously tough but we have guys who are willing to make sacrifices, who are willing to stay as healthy as possible and make sure that we’re able to play a game.”
SAINT PETER’S@MARYLAND
Friday, 3 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM