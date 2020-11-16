xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland men’s basketball releases nonconference schedule, won’t allow fans at games

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 16, 2020 5:03 PM

The Maryland men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season the day before Thanksgiving and host six of seven matchups, including a multi-team event, as part of its nonconference schedule.

The Terps on Monday released the nonconference slate, which will begin against Old Dominion on Nov. 25 at Xfinity Center. Maryland will then host Navy on Nov. 27 and Mount Saint Mary’s on Nov. 29 as part of a multi-team event between the three schools.

Advertisement

Maryland will play Monmouth on Dec. 1 and George Mason on Dec. 4 at home before traveling to South Carolina to play Clemson on Dec. 9 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

[Maryland men’s basketball enters 2020-21 season with little fanfare, but plenty of intrigue] »

The Terps round out the nonconference schedule by hosting La Salle on Dec. 22.
Advertisement

Maryland also announced that the season will begin without fans at Xfinity Center.

“This is done out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans,” the school wrote in a statement. “We are hopeful that we may be able [to] welcome some fans to XFINITY Center as the season progresses and health conditions permit.”

Maryland men’s basketball nonconference schedule

All times TBA

Nov. 25: vs. Old Dominion

Nov. 27: vs. Navy

Nov. 29: vs. Mount Saint Mary’s

Dec. 1: vs. Monmouth

Dec. 4: vs. George Mason

Dec. 9: at Clemson (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Latest Terps

Dec. 22: vs. La Salle

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement