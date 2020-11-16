Maryland men’s basketball releases nonconference schedule, won’t allow fans at games

The Maryland men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season the day before Thanksgiving and host six of seven matchups, including a multi-team event, as part of its nonconference schedule.
The Terps on Monday released the nonconference slate, which will begin against Old Dominion on Nov. 25 at Xfinity Center. Maryland will then host Navy on Nov. 27 and Mount Saint Mary’s on Nov. 29 as part of a multi-team event between the three schools.
Maryland will play Monmouth on Dec. 1 and George Mason on Dec. 4 at home before traveling to South Carolina to play Clemson on Dec. 9 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Terps round out the nonconference schedule by hosting La Salle on Dec. 22.
Maryland also announced that the season will begin without fans at Xfinity Center.
“This is done out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans,” the school wrote in a statement. “We are hopeful that we may be able [to] welcome some fans to XFINITY Center as the season progresses and health conditions permit.”
Maryland men’s basketball nonconference schedule
All times TBA
Nov. 25: vs. Old Dominion
Nov. 27: vs. Navy
Nov. 29: vs. Mount Saint Mary’s
Dec. 1: vs. Monmouth
Dec. 4: vs. George Mason
Dec. 9: at Clemson (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 22: vs. La Salle