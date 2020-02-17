Maryland men’s basketball team jumps to No. 7 in AP Poll

After winning its eighth straight game in conference play, a program-high since joining the Big Ten, the Maryland men’s basketball team sees another rise in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Terps jump two spots to No. 7 in the latest poll announced Monday. Maryland was slotted at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, experiencing their share of rises and falls before returning to this spot.
Maryland (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) went 2-0 last week, defeating Nebraska at home on Tuesday, then going on the road to beat Michigan State on Saturday for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Penn State (20-5, 10-4) is No. 9, Iowa (18-8, 9-6) is No. 20 and Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) is No. 25. Maryland will travel to Columbus to face the Buckeyes on Sunday.
NORTHWESTERN@NO. 9 MARYLAND
Tuesday, 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM