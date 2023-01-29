Three takeaways from Maryland’s men’s basketball’s 82-63 win over Nebraska

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins handles the ball in the second half of the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Xfinity Center on January 28, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Greg Fiume / Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland men’s basketball continued to take care of home court with an 82-63 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at the Xfinity Center.

From forward Patrick Emilien’s breakout game to guard Don Carey discovering his shot, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ 14th victory of the season.

Don Carey finds his shooting touch

First-year coach Kevin Willard never lost faith in Carey.

The graduate transfer from Georgetown has struggled in recent weeks, but against Nebraska (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten), he finally discovered his shooting touch. He finished with 16 points, marking the first time he scored in double figures since Jan. 8 against Ohio State.

Carey was efficient throughout the game, shooting 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. When Nebraska cut Maryland’s lead to eight points to start the second half, he nailed a 3-pointer to push the Terps’ lead back to double figures. Later in the half, Carey buried another three to extend the lead to 69-52 with 7:16 left.

“It was a matter of time,” Willard said. “He made some tough [3-pointers], which was great to see because that’s what he’s capable of doing.”

After shooting 38.8% from the 3-point line at Georgetown last season, Carey was expected to come in and give the Terps’ offense a much-needed boost, but he’s averaged just 7.3 points per game while shooting a career-low 30.6% from deep.

He’s had some standout moments, including scoring 16 points against Saint Louis and 19 against UMBC, but he entered Saturday having shot just 3-for-18 from the field over the past four games. Against the Cornhuskers, it all came together.

“My confidence never dropped,” he said. “My teammates believed in me [and] that’s the most important thing.”

Carey’s shooting is crucial for the Terps, who are 5-1 in games in which he scores in double figures. In those six games, Carey has shot 57.5% from the 3-point line while Maryland has averaged 79.2 points — nearly 10 more than its season average (70.4), which ranks 204th in the nation.

“If he starts doing that, I think it opens up everything else for everybody,” Willard said.

Patrick Emilien shows his value

Emilien’s performance against Nebraska was an example of why Willard considers him the most important player on the team.

The 6-foot-7 graduate student came off the bench and totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal in 25 minutes, his second-longest outing this season. Emilien did a solid job scoring in the post, but more importantly, he delivered at the free-throw line, shooting 4-for-4.

“He just gives us a different dynamic,” Willard said. “He can switch on pick-and-rolls and slide over to power forward [and] center.”

Emilien has dealt with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but the Toronto native said “I pretty much feel 100%.” That’s a big sigh of relief for the Terps, who count on Emilien for his frontcourt depth and energy as the primary backup for sophomore forward Julian Reese. Although he is averaging just 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, Emilien’s impact clearly goes beyond the box score.

“He came in and gave [Nebraska’s] Derrick Walker a hard time,” Willard said. “I feel very comfortable moving him from power forward to center. From a defensive standpoint, that’s a valuable guy.”

Discipline and ball movement on offense

The Terps (14-7, 5-5) have recorded a positive assist-to-turnover ratio in four straight games, a huge milestone for a team that ranks last in the Big Ten in that category.

Maryland has totaled 10 or more assists in three straight games, including a season-high-tying 16 against Nebraska compared to just 10 turnovers.

“That’s been a big emphasis, honestly,” Carey said. “Earlier on, especially when we lost, we averaged more turnovers than assists. That was something Coach talked to us about. I think we are playing a better brand of basketball.”

Graduate transfer guard Jahmir Young has done a solid job distributing the ball, averaging 6.3 assists over the past three games. Hakim Hart’s playmaking has also made a difference; the senior guard recorded eight assists against Wisconsin and five against the Cornhuskers while committing just two turnovers.

“The assists are great, but the turnovers are better,” Willard said. “Hakim has played with a steady pace and [found guys]. The way he is playing and passing the basketball has made a huge difference.”

Indiana at Maryland

Tuesday, 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 105.7 FM